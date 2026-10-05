The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Peter Henne's avatar
Peter Henne
15h

When the Satan-worshippers and their minions are starved of USA taxpayer cash, freedom prevails.

Who'd a thunk it?

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Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
14h

USAID financed Ann Dunham, Obama's mama, in Indonesia for five years while she was working for USAID and the Ford Foundation, both CIA affiliates.

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