The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Kurt Wullenweber's avatar
Kurt Wullenweber
43m

I used to say democrats don't care if America becomes a shithole - as long as they can rule over it.

Now, I truly believe they would prefer a shithole.

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Kurt Wullenweber's avatar
Kurt Wullenweber
1h

The federal judiciary is far beyond repair.

Did not Thomas Jefferson disband all or most the federal judgeships and start over?

It is time for rash actions if America is to be saved from the third branch of government being out of control. Most blue state judiciaries are not far behind, and we have too few Desantis style governors willing to fix them.

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