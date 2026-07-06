The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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BB's avatar
BB
2hEdited

So maybe Trump should review every close call in all sports. That should be enough to keep him away from the Red nuclear button before he mistakes it for the button on his toilet and thinks he's flushing his toilet.

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Flippin’ Jersey's avatar
Flippin’ Jersey
3h

Of course how you respond to this article will be determined by how you view Trump. My own personal view? I simply DGAF. Suspend him, don’t suspend him, who cares? It’s a game. The fun with this scenario is watching people’s heads explode over a game.

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