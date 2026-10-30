The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
curt s sanders's avatar
curt s sanders
3h

President Trump did not have any choice. … 47 years of listening, to Iran say I’m going to kill America and Israel and all infidels.. Trump absolutely did the right thing.. he had the Huevos to follow through when the previous administrations did not.. they were going to build nuclear bombs without any possible question if we didn’t intercede.. had the Carter administration sent in a couple of divisions, of the Marines and really cleaned house there would’ve been no holding American hostages for over a year.. we could’ve terminated the IRGC right then..

Reply
Share
Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
3h

What an encouraging article, and thanks for showing us numbers we would never see in the MSM. Trump makes the hard choices, and it's easy to forget, while waiting, that things don't happen on our hopeful schedules. History will remember him as the best president we ever had.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 amuse𝕏press · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture