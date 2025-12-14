A decent immigration system begins with a modest moral premise. A government may welcome talent from abroad, but it owes special concern to its own citizens when law creates an incentive to undercut them. The modern H-1B program violated that premise in a predictable way. The statute was written to admit specialty workers. The market discovered that the program could be used, at scale, as a wage arbitrage tool. When that happens, moral language about “skills gaps” becomes a fig leaf. The real driver is price.

President Trump’s $100K H-1B fee changes the price. It does so in the simplest way imaginable. If a firm truly needs a particular foreign worker, it can still hire that worker. But it must pay a real premium to do so. If it does not truly need the worker, it will not pay. This is the core of the idea. A high fee does what years of policy papers and halfhearted enforcement could not do. It makes abuse economically irrational.

The first fact to keep clear is procedural and recent. This is not a floating campaign slogan or a think tank white paper. It is an executed presidential proclamation, formally issued in September 2025, that directs federal agencies to implement the fee and to deny covered petitions filed without proof of payment or an approved exception. USCIS has published implementing guidance and an FAQ, the White House has published the proclamation text, and litigation is now underway challenging the policy. The policy is in effect administratively, even as courts consider whether the President has the power to impose it in this form.

What, exactly, is the policy? It applies prospectively to new H-1B petitions filed after the effective date and focused on beneficiaries outside the United States, that is, cases that require consular processing and a new visa stamp. It is not retroactive in the ordinary sense. Existing H-1B workers are not suddenly “taxed” for past filings, and routine extensions or change of status inside the US may fall outside the proclamation’s scope under agency guidance. The target is new inflow. That is where the arbitrage incentive operates most cleanly, and that is where a firm’s decision calculus is most sensitive to cost.

The policy’s defenders should say, plainly, what too many politicians avoid saying. The conventional H-1B system does not generally require an employer to recruit Americans first. There are narrow attestations and limited obligations for certain heavy users, but the basic structure is not a labor certification regime. Employers post the job, file the paperwork, and if the petition is approved and the lottery permits, the worker comes. That structure has been exploited. A vast number of H-1B positions are certified at wage levels that are not what most people would call high-end talent wages. Outsourcing firms and staffing intermediaries file at volume. Some large employers lay off US workers, then hire H-1B workers, sometimes even requiring displaced employees to train replacements. This is not folklore. It is a recurring pattern documented across years and industries.

Once you see the incentive, you can predict the result. If you can fill a role with a domestic hire at $X, and you can fill it with an H-1B hire at $X minus a meaningful discount, then the legal system has created a pathway to cheaper substitution. If, in addition, the worker’s immigration status is tied to the employer, the bargain gets even better from the employer’s perspective. Mobility is reduced. The worker’s bargaining power is weakened. That is not merely unfair to American workers. It is also unfair to the foreign worker, who becomes dependent in ways inconsistent with the dignity of labor.

Here is the governing insight behind the $100K fee: do not pretend you can police motives by writing more rules. Do not imagine you can make a bureaucrat distinguish, on a file folder, between “genuine shortage” and “wage arbitrage.” Make the economics do the screening.

Consider a familiar analogy. A tariff does not make trade illegal. It makes certain trades unprofitable. That is often the point. When domestic capacity matters, a tariff forces firms to internalize costs that were previously externalized onto the public. The $100K H-1B fee is a labor tariff in precisely this sense. It does not ban foreign labor. It ends the cheapness of foreign labor as a substitution strategy.

This is why the policy can be described, without exaggeration, as the perfect solution to the core abuse. The abuse is not that a gifted engineer from abroad wants to work here. The abuse is that the government subsidizes a business model where firms can treat foreign labor as a discounted input and domestic workers as disposable. Put a $100K toll at the border for the relevant category of petitions and the model collapses.

But is the fee too blunt? Here is where clarity matters. A blunt tool can be the right tool when the underlying problem is blunt. The point is not to calibrate with academic elegance. The point is to break a perverse incentive. In a system where firms can file hundreds or thousands of lottery registrations at low marginal cost, the lottery becomes a game and the labor market becomes a casualty. A $100K fee changes that overnight. It sharply reduces speculative filings. It pushes employers to ask, before filing, a question they too rarely ask now: do we really need this particular worker, or do we simply prefer a cheaper, more controllable worker?

A reader might object that the fee will reduce innovation. That objection sounds plausible until one notices its hidden assumption: that today’s H-1B inflows are primarily composed of uniquely innovative talent. That is not what the record shows. A large share of filings are for ordinary roles that can be filled by ordinary American workers if wages and working conditions are competitive. Some truly exceptional workers enter on H-1B. Many do not. The program, as used, is frequently a bulk labor channel. The $100K fee reorients the channel toward extraordinary value workers because only extraordinary value workers are worth a $100K entry toll.

This reorientation also aligns with a humane immigration posture. It is anti-exploitation. When the government makes a visa cheap, the visa becomes a lever for employers. When the visa becomes expensive, the employer has a reason to treat the hire as an investment rather than a disposable unit. The worker is more likely to be paid well, placed in a role with real responsibility, and supported through a pathway to stability.

Now consider the political economy. For decades, the debate has been framed as a choice between “welcoming talent” and “closing the door.” That is an impoverished framing. The $100K fee offers a third option: keep the door open, but make entry costly enough that firms will use it only when they truly cannot find, train, or retain Americans. This is not anti-immigrant. It is pro-worker.

One can also make a pragmatic point about enforcement. Mandates like “prove no American is available” sound good and often fail. They create paper compliance, not real compliance. Firms learn how to advertise in ways that deter domestic applicants or to write job descriptions that silently fit an internal candidate. A high fee is harder to evade. It is paid or it is not. The petition includes evidence of payment or it is denied. That is the virtue of a price mechanism.

The harder question, and the one now in court, is legality. The relevant legal landscape is familiar. Congress has clear authority to set immigration fees and conditions. It has done so repeatedly, including by layering multiple statutory surcharges into the H-1B system. That fact matters because it shows that the US legal order already treats H-1B as a program shaped by fees, not merely by eligibility definitions. The novelty here is not the concept of a fee. It is the magnitude and the source.

The source is a presidential proclamation that invokes statutory authority to restrict entry of certain nonimmigrant workers unless a $100K payment accompanies the petition. The executive theory is straightforward. Under long-standing provisions of the Immigration and Nationality Act, most prominently INA §212(f), the President may suspend entry of classes of noncitizens or impose conditions on their entry when he finds their entry would be detrimental to the interests of the US. Courts, including the Supreme Court, have treated that delegation as broad. If the President can restrict entry altogether for a defined class with a facially legitimate rationale, then, the argument goes, he can restrict entry conditionally, such as by allowing entry only if a specified condition is satisfied.

In this case, the condition is a payment tied to the petition process. The policy rationale is also explicit. The proclamation frames H-1B abuse as harmful to American wages and opportunities, and even as discouraging Americans from pursuing STEM careers, which can be framed as a national interest concern. In short, the President is not improvising. He is placing a condition on entry for a defined class, supported by a publicly stated national interest rationale.

The opposing legal theory is also familiar. Executive agencies can charge fees that approximate the cost of processing a service. They cannot impose a tax. A $100K charge appears, at first glance, to be far beyond administrative cost. It therefore looks like revenue raising, which is Congress’s domain. Plaintiffs also argue that Congress has built a detailed H-1B fee scheme, including training and fraud fees, and the executive cannot “override” that scheme by adding a massive surcharge on its own.

How should a careful defender respond? First, by conceding the only honest point. The litigation is non-frivolous. A $100K charge is extreme, and courts may ask whether, in substance, it is a tax. That said, there are serious defenses.

One defense begins with the structure of the proclamation. It is not a general revenue tax imposed on the public. It is a condition attached to the privilege of petitioning for and entering under a specific nonimmigrant category. The underlying act is voluntary. No one is forced to file an H-1B petition. A firm that does not wish to pay can hire domestically, adjust its wage offer, train, or redesign the job. That distinguishes the payment from classic taxation.

Second, the legal question is not whether the payment equals the government’s processing costs. That would be the right question if the payment were justified as a simple user fee set under ordinary fee statutes. But the proclamation’s theory is different. It uses entry restriction authority, not ordinary fee rulemaking, to impose an entry condition. Under that theory, the payment functions like a toll for entry under a category that has been found to be used in ways detrimental to national interests. If the President may say “entry is suspended,” it is not obvious why he may not say “entry is suspended unless X is satisfied,” so long as X is connected to the national interest rationale and administered in a non-arbitrary way.

Third, the policy is designed, at least in stated intent and likely in earmarking, to push the H-1B system toward workforce protection. If the revenue is directed to program-related purposes, such as enforcement or workforce training, the payment looks less like a tax and more like a regulatory exaction. Congress has itself used H-1B surcharges to fund training. That does not prove the President may do the same, but it shows the purpose is not alien to the program.

Fourth, even if a court were to conclude that Congress must authorize a fee of this magnitude, the policy can still serve its purpose politically and legislatively. The proclamation changes the baseline. It demonstrates an administrable model. It invites Congress to codify the policy, just as Congress has repeatedly codified prior fee regimes. One might think of the proclamation as a forcing mechanism. It compels the political system to decide whether it is acceptable that replacing Americans has been made cheap.

It is worth pausing on that last point. The litigation is not merely a dispute about administrative law. It is a dispute about a moral and economic claim. Should the US government design skilled worker programs to serve domestic workers as well as employers? Or should the default be employer convenience, with domestic workers absorbing the downside? A legal victory for plaintiffs would not refute the policy’s wisdom. It would mean, at most, that the right actor to impose the fee is Congress. But the argument for the fee, as a matter of principle, would remain.

We should also be candid about trade-offs. A $100K fee will reduce the number of H-1B workers entering. Some employers will offshore work instead. Some universities and hospitals will claim hardship. There will be exceptions and edge cases that are genuinely painful. But painful edge cases are not a reason to preserve a system that is broadly abusive. The humane response is to carve narrow exemptions for truly national interest roles, to provide transitional relief, and to pair the policy with domestic workforce investments. It is not to keep the wage arbitrage channel open because reform imposes adjustment costs.

If you want a single test of whether the fee is well designed, ask this: what happens to the business model of the labor broker who makes money by supplying cheaper replacement labor? It collapses. That is the point. And what happens to the legitimate employer who needs a rare specialist? The employer can still hire. The employer just pays a price that signals seriousness.

In a mature political culture, we would not treat this as radical. We would treat it as overdue. We tax cigarettes to reduce smoking. We impose tariffs to protect strategic industries. We charge fees to allocate scarce resources. Yet we have tolerated, for years, a visa system that effectively subsidizes a method of substituting Americans with cheaper, more controllable labor. A $100K fee is a way of saying, in policy language, what common sense has said all along. If you insist on replacing an American, it should not be cheap.

That is why the $100K H-1B fee deserves to be defended on the merits and, if needed, codified by Congress. It is the cleanest available remedy for the most persistent abuse. It preserves genuine high-skill immigration. It discourages exploitation of foreign workers. It raises the bargaining position of American professionals. And it forces the political system to confront a simple question that has been evaded for too long. Why should the law make it easy, and inexpensive, to undercut the people it exists to serve?

