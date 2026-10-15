The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Dawn Pegis's avatar
Dawn Pegis
5h

Bravo! This is all more complex than I can follow in detail, so, I'm glad you do and summarize. However, when I lived in north shore Chicago and restored the house Grandpa built in Iowa (where ALL the windmill groupings are!!) I watched my electric bills. Comparing exact kilowatts used and the price, it was MORE expensive per kw in Iowa.

This scheme: having customers PAY for SHUTTING DOWN usable power because of climate alarmists is like theft - twice! Once for shutting down the power - stealing what could have been viable power, then twice, for charging for the shut down costs. RIP-OFF!!

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SDN's avatar
SDN
5h

And now, they are using the power / rate issues they created to help their ChiCom allies hamstring AI and data centers. Funny how that works.

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