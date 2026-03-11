amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

James Arthur
What troubles me most is the apparent prevalence of Americans rooting against Trump and the administration. If I were these people, I would be mindful that a possible outcome of their activism is a mob with a long memory and a noose.

c Anderson
It is mind blowing that the US military needed less than 10 hours to launch the attack after President Trump made the decision to go. The significance of the strikes on Venezuela and Iran has brought other bullies to their senses and changed how we define war. Military technology is saving lives. We are winning 2 wars in 2 hemispheres in a little over 2 months. The Strait of Hormuz is being bypassed via a Saudi pipeline. The IRGC will severely harm their economy for years if they fail to surrender.

