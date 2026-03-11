Public debate about military action often suffers from a simple problem. Many observers evaluate the present through the lens of the past. The United States fought long wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. Those wars produced exhaustion among American voters and deep skepticism toward any new military engagement. This skepticism is understandable. It is also sometimes misleading. When people assume that every use of American military power will automatically lead to a generation long occupation, they may fail to see when a different strategy is unfolding.

That is the background against which Operation Epic Fury must be understood. A joint US and Israeli campaign has conducted one of the most effective air offensives in modern history. In roughly ten days more than 5,000 major targets inside Iran have been struck. Entire layers of Iran’s military leadership have been eliminated. The infrastructure that sustains the regime’s ability to threaten its neighbors is being dismantled piece by piece. Analysts across the defense community describe the speed and scale of the campaign as unprecedented.

The operation has been driven by unusually deep coordination between two highly capable militaries. American and Israeli forces are not merely cooperating in the loose sense typical of coalition warfare. Their command structures have been integrated to a remarkable degree. A US three star general and full staff operate inside Israeli headquarters, while an Israeli general and staff work inside US Central Command. Intelligence flows continuously between the two commands. Targeting information is shared in real time. Decisions that once required slow diplomatic coordination now occur within a unified operational framework.

The results speak for themselves. Iranian missile launchers, drone factories, underground weapons depots, transportation networks that move missile units, and command and control facilities have been systematically targeted. Hardened underground facilities have been penetrated. Launch infrastructure has been destroyed. Communications networks that coordinate attacks across the region have been degraded or eliminated. According to current assessments, more than 90% of Iran’s ability to conduct large retaliatory missile attacks has already been destroyed.

To understand what that means, consider the opening phase of the conflict. Iranian planners attempted to launch massive missile salvos designed to overwhelm defensive systems. Early waves involved 25 to 50 missiles fired in coordinated strikes aimed at Israel, US bases, and allied facilities. Such attacks depend on volume. If enough missiles arrive simultaneously, some will inevitably slip through.

That strategy has collapsed. Today Iran is often able to launch only two to five missiles at a time. Occasionally a volley of 10 to 12 missiles occurs, but even those are well within the capacity of layered US and Israeli missile defenses to defeat. The offensive capacity of the Iranian regime has not merely been reduced. It has been structurally crippled.

Defensive performance has improved as well. Missile penetration rates, the share of incoming missiles that evade interception, have dropped dramatically. Earlier confrontations saw penetration rates around 14%. During Iran’s large attack on Israel the previous April the rate approached 20%. Those numbers alarmed military planners. A defensive system that allows one in five missiles to penetrate is not sustainable.

The current campaign has driven penetration rates down to single digit percentages. This means that the vast majority of incoming missiles are intercepted before they reach their targets. Civilian populations, military bases, and critical infrastructure across the region are far better protected than many observers predicted at the outset of the conflict.

Casualties remain tragically real but remarkably low given the scale of the operation. Seven US service members have been killed. Others have been wounded. These losses are mourned and honored. Yet in a campaign that has struck thousands of targets across multiple countries, the casualty count is far below what military planners would normally expect. The reason is straightforward. When an enemy’s launch infrastructure is destroyed faster than it can be used, fewer weapons are fired and fewer soldiers and civilians are placed in danger.

Despite these results, a torrent of anti American propaganda has flooded social media. Much of it originates in China. Much of it is amplified by the Iranian regime itself. Some of it is repeated by useful idiots in Europe and by influencers inside the United States who instinctively oppose any use of American power abroad. The claims vary but the theme is consistent. The operation is failing. American forces are supposedly suffering catastrophic losses. Missile defenses are said to be collapsing.

One particularly persistent claim asserts that the United States has lost all THAAD and Patriot missile defense batteries in the Gulf region. The story spreads quickly because it fits the narrative that critics want to believe. Unfortunately for that narrative, it is false.

Several components of missile defense systems have indeed been damaged or destroyed. A sophisticated radar array in Jordan was lost. Other equipment has taken hits during Iranian retaliation attempts. War always produces losses. Yet the larger picture tells a very different story. More than 40 THAAD and Patriot batteries remain operational across the Gulf. These batteries collectively possess more than 3,000 interceptor missiles. The defensive architecture protecting US forces and regional allies remains formidable.

This pattern should sound familiar to anyone who studies information warfare. Adversaries seek to shape perceptions as much as battlefields. If they can convince the public that American operations are failing, political pressure may force a premature halt to the campaign. Strategic narratives therefore become a weapon in their own right.

Here it is worth acknowledging an uncomfortable truth. I would not have proposed this strategy myself. Decades of watching American interventions evolve into grinding counterinsurgencies have left many observers jaded. Beginning in the 1990s the United States repeatedly committed forces to conflicts that lacked clear exit strategies. Those experiences shaped the instincts of an entire generation of analysts.

I share that skepticism. If someone had asked me whether the United States should strike Venezuela or Iran in rapid succession, I likely would have argued for caution. My imagination, like that of many others, was constrained by the assumption that such actions would lead to endless wars.

President Trump appears to have rejected that assumption. His approach treats military power as a precise instrument rather than a permanent commitment. The objective is not occupation or nation building. The objective is to destroy the capabilities that allow hostile regimes to threaten others.

The earlier operation in Venezuela illustrates the point. Many commentators predicted a prolonged conflict. Some warned of another generation long intervention. Instead Operation Absolute Resolve lasted roughly four hours. The decisive moment came when US special forces captured President Nicolas Maduro during a raid in Caracas and transported him to the United States to face criminal charges. With Maduro removed from power, the regime effectively collapsed and his number two was forced to assume control of the government. Diplomatic normalization followed. Venezuela today is moving toward political stabilization and economic recovery. The feared forever war never materialized and the region is safer than it has been in decades.

Could something similar occur in Iran. The answer is that no one knows. The Iranian regime is older, more entrenched, and more ideologically rigid than the Venezuelan government ever was. Yet the War Powers Resolution provides a useful framework for understanding the current campaign. The president has 60 days to conduct operations designed to neutralize threats without additional congressional authorization.

Within that window the strategic objective is clear. Degrade Iran’s command structure. Destroy the communications networks that coordinate attacks. Eliminate the leadership cadres that reject peace and insist on developing nuclear capabilities and exporting terror. In short, dismantle the war machine that has destabilized the Middle East for decades.

The campaign has already removed the Supreme Leader as well as key leaders who opposed any accommodation with the outside world. Whether their successors will make different choices remains uncertain. History offers examples pointing in both directions. Sometimes regimes double down on ideological confrontation. Sometimes they recognize that the strategic landscape has changed and pursue a new path.

What matters for the moment is that the military balance is shifting rapidly. Iran’s ability to project power through missile strikes and drone attacks is collapsing. Proxy networks across the region depend heavily on that infrastructure. When the center weakens, the periphery weakens as well.

Critics argue that military force cannot produce political change. That statement contains a partial truth. Air campaigns alone rarely produce stable governments. Yet the argument overlooks another fact. Removing a regime’s capacity for violence can create the conditions under which political change becomes possible. Peace negotiations require leverage. Military success provides it.

This brings us back to Operation Epic Fury. The campaign is still underway. Additional targets continue to be identified and destroyed. Intelligence sources report growing signs of strain inside the Iranian leadership. Morale among security forces is declining. Some officials reportedly question whether loyalty within their own ranks can be trusted.

These developments are not surprising. Sustained pressure often produces internal fractures long before a regime publicly acknowledges them. Intelligence operations now combine signals interception, satellite imagery, and human sources inside Iran. This fusion of information has enabled extremely precise targeting decisions.

If the current trajectory continues, the strategic consequences could be profound. A regime that once threatened Israel, US forces, and Gulf allies with mass missile attacks may soon lack the tools required to do so. Regional actors that depended on Iranian support may find themselves isolated. The balance of power in the Middle East could shift in ways that seemed impossible only weeks ago.

Skepticism about military action is healthy. Democracies should never celebrate war lightly. Every conflict carries risks. Every operation imposes costs. American soldiers have already paid with their lives during this campaign, and more sacrifices may follow before it concludes.

Yet skepticism should not become reflexive cynicism. When evidence shows that a strategy is working, intellectual honesty requires acknowledging it. Operation Epic Fury has delivered results that few analysts believed possible at the outset of the conflict.

Perhaps the most striking lesson is philosophical rather than tactical. For decades Americans assumed that large geopolitical problems required long wars. Epic Fury suggests another possibility. Carefully targeted power, applied with speed and clarity of purpose, may achieve objectives that once required years of occupation.

If that lesson holds, the implications extend far beyond Iran. The United States would possess a model for using military strength to prevent conflicts rather than becoming trapped inside them. The world may not recognize the significance of that shift immediately. Propaganda will continue. Critics will continue. Doubt will persist.

But history often reveals the significance of events only after they unfold. Ten days into Operation Epic Fury, the evidence already points in one direction. The campaign is reshaping the strategic environment of the Middle East, and it is doing so far faster than most observers believed possible.

