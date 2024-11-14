Trump's Fight Against Senate Obstacles
How Two Bold Tactics Could Secure His Cabinet
By all accounts, Trump will face significant difficulty in getting his Cabinet appointees confirmed by the narrowly divided Senate, prompting his team to explore two key alternative tactics: using JD Vance's role as President of the Senate to take control of the chamber, or invoking Trump's constitutional authority to adjourn Congress, allowing for rece…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to @amuse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.