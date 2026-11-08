The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Johnson's avatar
Jeff Johnson
5h

I believe that Trump and his staff have the smarts to understand all the cogent points you lay out here. They've shown in these first two years that they fully understand how this works, especially after the difficulties of Trump 1.0.

Reply
Share
Silent scorn's avatar
Silent scorn
6hEdited

Obama did get a lot done with his pen and his phone. But, he wasn’t hindered by constant distractions of impeachment. I haven’t looked at what the makeup of the republican Senate and house in congress will be. But thankfully so many of the obstructionists to the presidents agenda were primaried. Those remaining must hold the line. I’m honestly worried that republicans will cross the line to vote to impeach Hegseth, who had been a huge force in saving our military. Thoughts on this, Alex? Thank you for this encouraging piece.

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 amuse𝕏press · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture