amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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Elizabeth Sexworth's avatar
Elizabeth Sexworth
3h

I feel like this is just one of those things that no one wants to fix. It’s just another black hole cost center. I use a traveling mailbox which really helps highlight just how much daily mail is real mail and how much is advertising. The traveling mailbox doesn’t receive the grocery store flyers, the free community magazines no one wants, etc. Days go by without me receiving any mail and the majority of that is stuff that is also sent to me via email. Daily mail delivery is definitely not necessary. Sad to say it but the fate of the workers cannot be the primary factor for continuing as is.

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Ken's avatar
Ken
2h

It IS also mismanagement. I took the "easy" way out and mailed a power supply to an address 35 miles north. I watched in amusement online as that power supply moved through five states before it wound up at its destination ten days later.

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