The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
3h

There is nothing like facts to mess with the complainers.

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goatsRstillgruffy's avatar
goatsRstillgruffy
3h

Alexander, I applaud your attempt to introduce the real facts and receipts to the perpetually hoodwinked, but I fear they are beyond even your superhuman abilities. Facts and data are not enough for them. They are too accustomed to believing all that MSM prints, and following any shiny object dangled in front of them by the Communist Chinese bots and their allies who want the US to fall behind in every way on the world stage.

And BTW, thank you for another excellent, fact-based article on this important subject. I always look forward to reading what you publish.

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