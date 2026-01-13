amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Forward Nebraska's avatar
Forward Nebraska
44m

I disagree that these are unforeseen consequences. The import of criminals and pirates was combined with the neutering of law enforcement to overwhelm and bankrupt the existing population. I think these were intentional actions by the globalist uniparty and their press accomplices. They aren’t denying it and they haven’t stopped doing it wherever they can.

Reply
Share
Sboaks's avatar
Sboaks
5m

Who allowed millions of dollars leave the country by airplane? I'm sure someone knows the answer to this.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 amuse𝕏press · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture