What was the FBI actually looking for?
According to people familiar with the investigation the FBI did NOT raid the former president's home looking for sensitive nuclear secrets hidden in a former Slovene-American model's closet.
The Department of Justice ‘leak’ to The Washington Post claiming the purpose of the FBI RAID on the former president’s home was to protect our nation’s most sensitive nuclear secrets is a lie - plain and simple. The true purpose, according to people familiar with the investigation, was the seizure of the Crossfire Hurricane Binders.
The DOJ and the FBI …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to @amuse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.