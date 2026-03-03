One phrase can derail a conversation. Say “regime change,” and many Americans hear Iraq in 2003. They hear Kabul in 2001. They hear trillions spent, thousands dead, and decades lost. They hear mission creep. They hear the promise that we will be greeted as liberators, followed by the reality of insurgency and nation building. So when President Trump uses the phrase, anger flares. Some of that anger comes from people who voted for him precisely because he ran against that pattern. They feel betrayed before they have even asked what he means.

We should slow down. Words have histories. They also have multiple senses. In post 9/11 parlance, “regime change” came to mean something thick and ambitious. It meant decapitation of a government plus occupation. It meant dismantling existing institutions, rewriting constitutions, supervising elections, training security forces, and trying to midwife a new political culture. It meant a long term troop presence with unclear exit conditions. It meant, in practice, mission creep. First we remove a dictator. Then we secure the country. Then we rebuild it. Then we reform it. Then we defend it from internal enemies who resent the reforms. The project expands. The timeline stretches. The bill grows.

That model became politically toxic for a reason. Iraq and Afghanistan were not mere tactical episodes. They were generational commitments. The American people were told that removing Saddam Hussein would end a threat. Instead, we found ourselves refereeing sectarian disputes in Baghdad. We were told that destroying al Qaeda’s sanctuary would make us safer. Instead, we spent 20 years trying to build a centralized Afghan state in a country with little history of one. The costs were measured not only in dollars but in trust. Many voters concluded that Washington had confused capacity with wisdom.

Donald Trump ran against that confusion. In 2016 and again in 2024, he criticized “forever wars.” He rejected the idea that the US must remake other societies in its image. He did not promise to perfect the Middle East. He promised to protect America. His coalition is unusually sensitive to the phrase “regime change” because they associate it with the very policy consensus he repudiated. So when he uses the same words, they assume the same content. That assumption is understandable. It is also, I will argue, mistaken.

Consider a different sense of the phrase. Strip away the occupation, the constitution writing, the social engineering. What remains? At bottom, “regime change” can mean the removal of a particular leader who poses an ongoing, concrete threat to American security. It can mean leadership accountability rather than societal transformation. On this understanding, the objective is not to own what you break. The objective is to stop what is breaking you.

This thinner meaning does not entail installing a handpicked successor. It does not entail garrisoning the country indefinitely. It does not entail drafting a new political order. It entails something more limited. If a regime leader acts as a transnational criminal, sponsors attacks, pursues capabilities that threaten Americans, and refuses to cease, then the US removes that leader, by capture for trial when possible, by lethal force in a wartime context when necessary. Afterward, the US deals pragmatically with whoever emerges, provided that new leadership complies with defined security demands. The goal is compliance, not conversion.

Some will object that this is semantic maneuvering. They will say that removing a leader is still regime change. In one sense, yes. But the moral and strategic difference between removing a leader and rebuilding a society is vast. To see this, we need concrete cases.

Take Venezuela. For years, Nicolás Maduro was treated by the US not as a legitimate democratic partner but as a criminal actor. In March 2020, the Department of Justice unsealed an indictment in the Southern District of New York charging Maduro with narcotics and firearms offenses, framing him as the head of a cartel style enterprise. The Biden administration continued to recognize him as illegitimate and maintained the law enforcement posture toward him, including sustaining and later supporting the increase of the $15M reward for information leading to his arrest, which reached $50M in 2025, rooted in the original prosecution narrative. In this framing, across two administrations, Maduro was less a head of state than the head of a criminal enterprise.

The January operation that captured Maduro was described as large and complex, supported by strikes and special operations forces. It was also a decisive success. The mission lasted less than four hours and resulted in Maduro’s arrest and removal without a single US casualty. President Trump publicly pointed to it as a model. The message was clear. We will treat you as a criminal if you behave like one. We will attempt to reason with you. If you refuse to cooperate on matters central to US security, we will act.

What happened next is instructive. Delcy Rodríguez emerged as acting president immediately undertaking reforms and personnel changes. Political prisoners were released. An amnesty bill was signed. Secretary of State Marco Rubio described a three step plan: stabilization, economic recovery with oil access, and then overseeing a transition, alongside warnings of further operations if successors did not cooperate.

Notice what did not happen. The US did not occupy Caracas. It did not draft a Venezuelan constitution. It did not install a preselected liberal democrat. It removed a leader treated as a criminal threat and presented the successor with a choice. Cooperate on defined issues, narcotics, regional security, oil stabilization, or face escalating consequences. That is not Iraq in 2003. It is closer to law enforcement backed by credible force.

Now consider Iran. Here the phrase “regime change” is even more explosive. The US campaign struck more than 1,000 targets and killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Trump’s messaging has varied, at times implying regime change and framing Khamenei’s removal as an opportunity for the people of Iran, at other times emphasizing the destruction of nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities. Rubio has framed the mission as capability destruction while welcoming, though not formally seeking, internal Iranian overthrow of the government. Yet as in Caracas, the metric of success is unlikely to be whether Iran becomes secular or liberal in the near term. It will be whether whoever emerges next, whether a senior cleric or another figure from within the existing structure, is willing to play by defined rules. If the new leadership cooperates with the US on hard security demands, halts missile development, abandons nuclear weapon ambitions, and curbs hostile regional activity, the operation will be judged a success. If not, the logic of conditional deterrence applies again.

Many Americans hear this and imagine Baghdad. They assume that removing Khamenei means occupying Tehran. But that inference does not follow. The defended argument is more limited. The objective was to degrade or destroy capabilities that directly threatened the US and its allies. Ballistic missiles. Nuclear infrastructure. Operational capacity of the IRGC. Once those capabilities are degraded, the question becomes who rules Iran next.

Here, Trump has signaled caution. He was not inclined to meet Reza Pahlavi during a wave of protests. That matters. It suggests reluctance to publicly anoint an exiled alternative. The aim is not to install the Shah’s son. The aim is to create a situation in which whoever emerges understands the new constraints. Work with the US on defined security issues and receive sanction relief. Persist in hostility and risk the same fate as your predecessor.

This resembles, in structure, how Rome often managed its empire. The analogy is strategic, not moral. Rome would remove hostile leadership, set terms, and leave a minimal footprint. A governor and a handful of guards might remain, but the day to day governance was typically left in local hands. Local elites ran their own cities and provinces, collected taxes, administered law, and managed internal affairs. The Roman governor functioned primarily as a representative of Rome’s interests, ensuring tribute was paid, order was maintained, and Roman strategic concerns were respected. The message was simple. Pay tribute. Maintain order. Do not attack Roman interests. If local leaders killed the governor or defied the agreed terms, Rome would return and reimpose them. The priority was deterrence through credible punishment, not permanent occupation.

The Roman model had flaws. It was often brutal. It did not aim at liberal democracy. But strategically it illustrates a principle. Get in. Achieve defined objectives. Get out. Staying indefinitely transforms a punitive expedition into an identity shaping struggle. Iraq and Afghanistan became generational commitments precisely because we stayed. We tried to own the political future of those societies. That made us the target of every grievance. There is an irony here. In attempting to do what seemed morally elevated, to rebuild institutions, referee factions, and midwife democratic culture, we produced outcomes that were in many respects worse for all involved. The effort to perfect those societies prolonged violence, multiplied casualties, and deepened resentment on both sides. Had we instead imposed narrow terms, enforced them, and allowed local actors to govern themselves under those constraints, fewer Americans and fewer locals might have died. The strategy that appears harsher at first glance, limited coercion followed by withdrawal, may in practice be less brutal than open ended occupation dressed in the language of moral aspiration.

At this point, a careful reader will raise objections. First, does not limited leader removal inevitably slide into occupation through mission creep? It can. That risk is real. The answer, however, is not paralysis but guardrails. Clear objectives stated in advance. Destruction of specified capabilities. Explicit timelines. Minimal footprint. Publicly articulated exit conditions. If those conditions are met, we leave. If they are violated, we respond again. The discipline lies in refusing to expand the mission beyond security demands.

Second, what of international law and sovereignty? Critics argue that capturing a sitting leader or speaking of running another country violates core norms. Supporters respond that transnational narco terrorism and imminent weapons threats are not ordinary sovereign acts. When a leader operates as a criminal kingpin or pursues capabilities aimed at Americans, the moral landscape shifts. One may reject that argument. But it is not incoherent. It treats certain behaviors as forfeiting any claims to immunity.

Third, does killing leaders create blowback? It can. Deterrence is imperfect. Removing a leader may radicalize some followers. Yet the alternative, allowing leaders to believe they are untouchable, also has costs. If hostile elites calculate that the worst outcome is sanctions, they continue dangerous programs. Credible personal risk changes that calculation. The policy does not deny blowback. It weighs it against the risks of inaction.

Finally, will chaos follow if you remove the top? Sometimes. But chaos is not the goal. The policy envisions conditional stability. Successors are told, maintain order and comply with defined rules. If they do, relations normalize. If they do not, consequences recur. The stability sought is not ideological harmony. It is predictable behavior.

The central distinction, then, is between transformation and leverage. The post 9/11 model sought transformation. It assumed that security required remaking societies. The thinner model seeks leverage. It assumes that security requires shaping incentives at the top. In Venezuela, the emphasis was criminal accountability and pragmatic cooperation. In Iran, the emphasis has been capability destruction and deterrence, coupled with openness to whatever internal leadership arrangement emerges.

One can oppose this approach. One can argue that it is too risky or too aggressive. But it is not accurate to conflate it with the Iraq model. Words matter. When Trump says “regime change,” many hear occupation and democracy building. What he appears to mean is something narrower. Remove leaders who pose concrete threats. Do not occupy. Do not install. Do not rebuild. Set terms. Leave.

Will this work? Not necessarily. No foreign policy doctrine guarantees success. But clarity about objectives improves the odds. If the objective is to prevent nuclear proliferation and missile attacks, then destroying facilities and altering elite incentives may suffice. If the objective is to turn Iran into a secular liberal democracy, then far more would be required, and the US would again risk generational entanglement.

Trump’s coalition rejected the latter ambition. They were weary of utopian projects abroad. They preferred a harder, colder realism. The Roman analogy captures that realism. Rome did not seek to convert Gaul into Rome culturally overnight. It sought compliance. Modern America is not Rome, and should not imitate its brutality. Yet the strategic insight remains. Deterrence requires credibility. Credibility sometimes requires action. Action need not entail occupation.

In the end, the controversy over “regime change” is partly linguistic and partly substantive. Linguistically, the same phrase carries two distinct meanings. Substantively, the difference between leader removal with limited aims and society transformation with open ended commitments is enormous. If we fail to distinguish them, we will argue past one another.

The backlash dynamic is understandable. Voters who supported Trump to end forever wars bristle at familiar words. But they should ask a further question. What precisely is being proposed? If the proposal is to remove specific threats, degrade dangerous capabilities, and then leave, that is not Iraq. It is a different theory of how to secure American interests in a dangerous world.

