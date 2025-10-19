@amuse

@amuse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
HardeeHo's avatar
HardeeHo
Oct 21

Paper ballots are a permanent record. Where used they are read by scanners programmed to connect a mark to a vote. Those votes then go to a tabulator to collect totals. Poorly scanned ballots are manually adjudicated by an operator. Tabulation ought to be straightforward.

Adjudication involves a human decision often in error. Tabulation involves a human managed database sometimes in error.

For these simple tasks we need open sourced software for standard hardware. That software should include verification like blockchain. Projects for such tools have been running for 20+ years yet not ever finished perhaps because the graft in proprietary systems.

So yes paper ballots but shove the counting vendors away. We can do better.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C)'s avatar
FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C)
Oct 19

“Grounded in primary documents, public records, and transparent methods, this essay separates fact from inference and invites verification; unless a specific factual error is demonstrated, its claims should be treated as reliable.” I appreciate the statement, but it would be helpful to have some links to some of the assertions that you make. You present such important topics, but I don’t have the time to research everything you write before I share it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 amuse on x
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture