When Endorsements Meet Elitism: The Media’s Unspoken Rule of ‘Do as I Say, Not as I Do’
Newspapers’ practice of endorsing Democratic candidates reveals a double standard on political neutrality.
The Washington Post, The New York Times, and The Los Angeles Times pride themselves on upholding journalistic ethics that purportedly ensure impartiality. They demand that their reporters refrain from engaging in any activity that might give the appearance of political bias—no donations, no rallies, no overt displays of allegiance. Yet, until recently, …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to @amuse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.