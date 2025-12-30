amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

ILoveLiberty
3h

The courts have no jurisdiction over POTUS's 'extraordinary' powers as , POTUS, CIC and compelling DUTY to do whatever is Necessary and Proper for that time and events. He alone bears the Sword.

The courts, further, are BOUND by "UNDER" the US Constitution and also by "Good Behavior," which is a moral standard. The Courts have no jurisdiction NOR any arm of enforcement whatsoever. They bear only the duty to opine OPINIONS (NOT Commandments).

Further, they have no lifetime tenure. Jackson ignored SCOTUS, as should Trump. POTUS alone knows what is necessary, not the pen-weilders who think they are gods. They cannot even yet define life or a woman or a chromosome, or a boy or a girl, nor a marriage. Nor, have they born the flogging that they should have had when Roberts freely changed the submission of 0care from tax to insurance, thereby ALTERING the submission of the travesty. AND, Roberts freely helped himself to long-exiting Title VII Civil Rights legislation to ADD special protections for Transgendered men and women. BS. UNlawful.

c Anderson
2h

Americans are now less safe because of this embarrassing and unsigned SCOTUS opinion. Illinois and other states have refused to abide by law to protect federal workers and federal property. The Supreme Court rejected the idea that we truly are a group of united states with a Federal Government that supports domestic security. They also refused to see that there is a grave problem with ICE officers and ICE facilities being targeted. As SCOTUS fiddles, Rome is burning. Americans watched two National Guard soldiers in DC shot by a terrorist. Many who screamed posse comitatus with the use of National Guard troops will now face the risk of zero military protection for valuable federal assets like federal courthouses, prisons, infrastructures like roads, highways, utilities, and dams. Terrorists now have much freer reign thanks to a SCOTUS who appears too busy partying during holidays to make a credible interpretation of Constitutional law, and actually sign it.

