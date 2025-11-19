@amuse

@amuse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
4h

How many times do rogue judges have to be hit over the head by the Supreme Court? Race is no longer applicable, they have said it and repeated it - and yet there are still two judges on the Fifth Circuit bench who haven't gotten the message. Time to get this over by throwing out the no-longer-applicable mandates of the Voting Rights Act and indisputedly remove race from consideration in this important area. Apparently, it has to be clear enough that even Trump-haters have to follow it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 amuse on x
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture