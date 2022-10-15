Biden lied to the American people and the World when he claimed the US did NOT destroy the Nord Stream Pipeline (UPDATED)
Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland all but admitted to Senator Ted Cruz that the United States and its allies destroyed the pipeline.
UPDATE: According to Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh, it is now confirmed that the United States destroyed Putin's Nord Stream pipeline. The White House has been lying to the American people and the world.
