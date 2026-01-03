amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
braddy's avatar
braddy
6h

"WAR ON DRUGS" THANK YOU AMERICA!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Deb Nance's avatar
Deb Nance
6h

He told Maduro to take his wife and family out of the country and resign. But he didn't. People must learn that Trump does what he says he's going to do.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 amuse𝕏press · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture