amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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FLGenX's avatar
FLGenX
5h

“This week Elon Musk brought dramatic warnings about the future of AI described as a “double-edged sword” that could “solve all the diseases and make everyone prosperous, or it could kill us all”.”

https://fallofthecabalofficial.substack.com/p/is-ai-the-monster-of-frankenstein?r=1o2l6&utm_medium=ios

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Jeff Pearson's avatar
Jeff Pearson
8h

🗽FREE SPEECH UNDER FIRE 🇺🇸

Antisemitism Laws vs. Liberty for ALL 

https://telegra.ph/CENSORSHIP-04-28-7

#FreeSpeech

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