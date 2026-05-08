amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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Free Will's avatar
Free Will
3h

Collectivism, the conviction that an individual exists to advance the goals of the group, redefines civil liberties (especially the US first amendment) as temporary, arbitrary gifts from the state. All wealth that individuals are allowed to keep is a gift from the state. Dissent/challenging the narrative is treason. The state organizes all of structures and institutions that allow the community to function. Whether the favored collective is the proletariat, the nation, a religion or race is irrelevant. The rejection of individual rights, market exchange, limited government and anything resembling meritocracy is absolute. Reality is constantly redefined by the ruling group.

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Suzie's avatar
Suzie
3h

Whether the label is fascism, Nazism or communism what they all share is their demand for devotion and submission to the state above all else.

In short: Absolute power and authority over every aspect of the lives of the citizenry.

That is the ultimate dream and goal of the Left, whatever label they may use today.

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