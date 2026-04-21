amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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Kelly Donivan's avatar
Kelly Donivan
2h

Just what DOES Congress do with their time? They talk a lot but don't seem to walk that walk. I am just a regular John Q. Public American who wants Congress to work FOR the people instead of themselves.

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Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
30m

I doubt if much trust exists between the base and the Senators. I have none. We need to remove the RINOs and get real Republicans in office.

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