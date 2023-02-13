Why is the White House claiming Chinese Spy Balloons violated US airspace during Trump's presidency?
NORAD admits that it had to 'enhance' its radars to be able to detect and track slow-moving high-altitude objects. How did it retroactively 'enhance' its radars?
President Biden’s decision to allow a Chinese Spy Balloon to travel the complete length of the continental United States was widely criticized by both Democrats and Republicans. Since allowing the Chinese to violate US airspace for more than a week the White House has desperately attempted to claim that Chinese Spy Balloons routinely penetrated American…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to @amuse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.