The critics were almost unanimous. When President Trump bypassed the State Department to entrust Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff with negotiating an end to the Gaza war, Washington gasped. Here were two men with no formal diplomatic training, no foreign service pedigree, and no graduate degrees in international relations. In a city that prizes credentials, Trump had chosen loyalty, pragmatism, and instinct. To the foreign policy establishment, it was heresy. To Trump, it was strategy. And now, with the ceasefire holding, every living hostage returned, and the first phase of his 20-point peace plan signed in Egypt, that strategy has been vindicated.

For decades, professional diplomats promised peace but delivered process. They flew between Jerusalem and Ramallah, drafting frameworks and communiqués that gathered dust. Their failure was not for lack of intelligence or effort. It was for lack of will. Too many in Foggy Bottom believed they knew better than the presidents they served, treating directives as suggestions and objectives as abstractions. Trump saw through it. He understood that the State Department was built to preserve its own worldview, not necessarily to advance the president’s. In that light, his decision to outsource one of the most delicate negotiations in modern history was not reckless. It was deliberate.

Jared Kushner’s success in Trump’s second term stemmed from precisely what his critics derided, his lack of formal diplomatic background. Free from the institutional bias and inertia of the State Department, Kushner approached the Gaza peace process like a dealmaker, not a bureaucrat. Trump selected him for that reason: loyalty and clarity of purpose. For decades, professional diplomats failed to secure peace in the Middle East because they prioritized process over results and often believed they “knew better” than the president. They would nod in meetings, then quietly undermine policies they disliked. Kushner was the perfect foil to this culture. He executed Trump’s vision directly, without translation or hesitation, and that authenticity earned him credibility with regional leaders who value strength and decisiveness over diplomatic formality. His partnership with Steve Witkoff produced results that no committee of experts ever could.

Witkoff’s success stands as a case study in why loyalty, clarity, and private-sector discipline often outperform bureaucratic diplomacy. Trump knew Witkoff as a straight shooter, a builder, a man who treated deals as moral covenants rather than academic puzzles. Witkoff understood leverage, credibility, and trust. He had spent his career brokering multi-billion-dollar real estate projects where reputations and fortunes turned on keeping one’s word. In the chaos of Middle Eastern politics, those instincts mattered. He did not speak in platitudes about frameworks or confidence-building measures. He spoke in terms of value, deliverables, and consequences. That language, so alien to Washington, resonated in Doha, Cairo, and Tel Aviv.

Critics said these two men were unqualified to lead peace talks. They were right, and that was precisely the point. Diplomatic “qualification” often means immersion in an elite culture of failure—a mindset that sees complexity as virtue and action as risk. Trump wanted the opposite: men uncorrupted by institutional caution. He had seen what Kushner could do during his first term, when the Abraham Accords normalized relations between Israel and key Arab states. He had seen how outsider thinking, focused on interests rather than ideology, could transform the region. The Gaza deal was a continuation of that logic.

In his interview with Lex Fridman, Kushner offered a window into his mindset. He described reading the Arab Peace Initiative, just ten lines long, full of abstractions but devoid of detail. “They liked that concept because it allowed them to reject everything,” he said. The incentives were perverse. Mahmoud Abbas, head of the Palestinian Authority, lived like royalty, flying in a $60 million private jet while governing a refugee population that received billions in global aid. Meanwhile, Benjamin Netanyahu, leading one of the world’s most dynamic economies, flew commercial. To Kushner, that contrast revealed everything. The problem was not a lack of proposals. It was a lack of incentives. Hamas and the Palestinian leadership had no real reason to make peace because perpetual conflict sustained their power and wealth. Kushner and Witkoff changed that.

They did so by reframing the deal not as a moral crusade but as a transaction. Hamas’s leaders were not theologians, they were businessmen in camouflage, seeking to preserve status, safety, and luxury. The diplomats would never admit this, much less negotiate on that basis. Kushner and Witkoff did. Trump understood that peace would only come when the financial and personal calculus shifted. According to senior officials familiar with the talks, Hamas’s leadership was assured that under the new arrangement, they would retain their personal security and lifestyle, but in a demilitarized Gaza funded by Arab states, not through terror or extortion. For the first time, Hamas’s leaders could keep their palaces without keeping their rockets. It was pragmatic, transactional, and offensive to moral purists, which is to say, it worked.

This realism defined the 20-point peace plan Trump unveiled. Its first phase, now implemented, secures a ceasefire and hostage exchange: every living Israeli hostage returned, roughly 2,000 Palestinian detainees released, and Israeli troops withdrawn to pre-agreed lines. The next phases envision Gaza governed by a technocratic Palestinian committee under international oversight, Hamas disarmed and excluded, and reconstruction funded by Arab investment. The plan replaces ideology with incentives: economic zones, aid transparency, and the promise of prosperity in place of perpetual resistance. Where the diplomats saw endless cycles, Trump saw a solvable equation.

It was the natural evolution of Trump’s first-term strategy. In his first four years, Trump rebalanced the region by confronting Iran, recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, and cutting off the cash that fueled terror. He proved that stability flows from strength, not appeasement. The Abraham Accords, once dismissed as impossible, normalized Israel’s relations with multiple Arab states. That success created the economic and diplomatic architecture now underpinning the Gaza deal. Trump, Kushner, and Witkoff merely applied the same principles to the hardest case.

The Washington establishment will resist learning the lesson. They will insist this peace is temporary, that it lacks the moral grandeur of earlier accords. Former Secretary of State Antony Blinken even tried to take credit for Trump’s achievement, falsely claiming the deal merely adopted elements of Biden’s so-called peace framework. The claim was laughable given that Biden’s plan never advanced past talking points. But history will record it differently. The hostages are home. The guns are silent. The economies of the region are already preparing for a postwar reconstruction boom. These are not symbolic outcomes. They are tangible, measurable results, the kind Trump prizes above all else.

The moralists can decry the pragmatism. They can sneer that Trump bought off the warlords. But wars end not through purity, but through leverage. The diplomats never offered Hamas an off-ramp that preserved face and comfort while stripping away weapons and terror. Kushner and Witkoff did, and it cost far less than another generation of war. Peace, as they proved, is not found in perfect justice but in durable arrangements of interest.

There is an irony here. The very traits that disqualified Kushner and Witkoff in the eyes of Washington, their lack of diplomatic polish, their commercial instincts, their unwavering loyalty to Trump, made them the only men capable of pulling this off. They understood, as Trump did, that politics is downstream from incentives, not ideology. They were willing to treat the leaders of Hamas not as moral equals, but as rational actors with personal stakes. In the end, that insight ended a war.

Trump’s decision to bypass the foreign policy establishment will be studied for years. It was unpopular, counterintuitive, and undeniably successful. It proved that peace in the Middle East required less ceremony and more clarity, less theory and more dealmaking. Where others drafted frameworks, Trump’s envoys drafted terms. Where others sought applause, they sought closure. For the first time in generations, the Middle East is closer to peace not because of diplomacy, but because of leadership.

