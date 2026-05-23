Yesterday, Starship Flight 12 lifted 45 tons of payload to orbit, the largest single launch by mass since the Saturn V hauled Skylab in 1973. Two days earlier, SpaceX completed its S-1 registration statement with the SEC, the document that will govern the company once it begins trading under the ticker SPCX on Nasdaq and Nasdaq Texas. Most readers will treat these as separate stories, one a feat of engineering and the other a paperwork milestone. They are the same story. The S-1 is the corporate-law expression of what makes Starship possible, and what makes Boeing’s Starliner an embarrassment. I spent several hours reading the filing and the two exhibits containing Musk’s compensation awards, and I want to explain why every serious founder taking a company public over the next decade should study this document the way constitutional lawyers study the Federalist Papers.

Begin with the basic architecture. Before the IPO, SpaceX has three classes of common stock, but the structure investors will actually buy into is cleaner than that. As part of the offering, all of the existing Class C shares will be reclassified into Class A, leaving the public company with two classes of common stock. Class A carries 1 vote per share. Class B carries 10 votes per share. The economics across the classes are identical, meaning equal dividends, equal liquidation rights, and equivalent consideration in any sale or merger. Public investors are not subordinated economically, not by a penny. What they do not receive is the right to overrule the founder on strategic questions. The exact ownership and voting percentages are left blank in the S-1 pending final pricing, but press coverage of the filing has reported that Musk will hold somewhere around 93% of the Class B shares and approximately 85% of the total voting power after the offering. Class B holders, voting separately, are entitled under the S-1 to elect a majority of the board, which the charter sets at 51% rounded up. Class B shares automatically convert into Class A on any transfer outside a narrow set of permitted exceptions, which means the supervoting control is personal to Musk and cannot be auctioned to the highest bidder. This is the dual-class structure Larry Page defended in his 2004 Google founders’ letter, refined and hardened.

Share

The same critics who predicted Google’s structure would destroy shareholder value have spent the last 22 years watching Alphabet return more than 30 times its IPO price, build the dominant search and advertising business in human history, acquire YouTube, develop Android into the global mobile operating system, and pioneer the transformer architecture that produced the modern AI revolution. Page promised in 2004 that the dual-class structure would let Google “take the long term view,” and he was right. The burden has shifted. Critics of SpaceX’s structure now have to explain why the design that produced Google will fail at SpaceX.

The Texas reincorporation is the second pillar. SpaceX converted from a Delaware corporation to a Texas corporation on February 14, 2024, two weeks after Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick voided Musk’s 2018 Tesla pay package, a package that Tesla shareholders had approved twice. Texas law immunizes officers and directors from liability absent fraud, intentional misconduct, an ultra vires act, or a knowing violation of law, which is a substantially more protective standard than Delaware’s gross-negligence threshold. The bylaws then channel internal disputes to the Texas Business Court, Eleventh Division, waive jury trial rights, bar class and mass actions, and provide for fallback ICC arbitration where Texas Business Court jurisdiction is unavailable. To bring a derivative action a shareholder must own at least 3% of outstanding common stock, which at the reported pre-IPO valuation is roughly $52 billion. To bring a shareholder proposal under Texas law, a holder must own at least $1 million of stock or 3% of outstanding shares and must have held continuously for at least 6 months, and must solicit holders of at least 67% of voting power. Compare that to SEC Rule 14a-8, which permits proposals at ownership levels of $2,000 to $25,000.

This is not entrenchment. It is the elimination of a parasitic class of professional shareholders who pay no price for being wrong. Thomas Sowell put the underlying principle better than anyone in Knowledge and Decisions: “It is hard to imagine a more stupid or more dangerous way of making decisions than by putting those decisions in the hands of people who pay no price for being wrong.” The Delaware chancellors, the ISS proxy analysts, the CII lobbyists, the activist hedge funds, and the plaintiffs’ bar all share a single feature, which is that they bear none of the consequences of bad strategic judgment about SpaceX. Musk bears all of it. The structure correctly assigns authority where accountability already lies.

The migration validates the design. Within two weeks of the Tornetta opinion, Neuralink reincorporated in Nevada. Within two months SpaceX moved to Texas. Tesla followed with an 87% shareholder vote in favor. Pershing Square, Dropbox, Coinbase, Tripadvisor, Roblox, and Trump Media all departed Delaware or filed paperwork to do so. A Harvard Law School corporate governance forum analysis from September 2025 documented a more than threefold increase in reincorporation activity from the 2021-2023 baseline. Delaware Governor Matt Meyer signed emergency legislation in March 2025 specifically to halt the exodus, which is a tacit confession that the state had overplayed its hand. SpaceX did not flee Delaware as an idiosyncratic Musk preference. It led a market-validated migration of sophisticated corporate fiduciaries who concluded that Delaware had drifted from neutral arbiter into activist regulator.

Now turn to the compensation structure, which is where the S-1 transcends governance and becomes civilizational. Exhibit 10.6, dated January 13, 2026, grants Musk 200,000,000 Class B restricted shares divided into 15 equal tranches. Each tranche requires simultaneous achievement of a market-capitalization milestone, beginning at $400 billion and rising in $400 billion increments to $6 trillion, and the Mars Colony Milestone, defined in the agreement as the establishment of a permanent human colony on Mars with at least 1 million inhabitants. Exhibit 10.7, dated March 23, 2026, grants Musk an additional 60,414,457 Class B restricted shares in 12 tranches. Those market-capitalization milestones begin at $1.065 trillion and rise to $6.565 trillion. The operational trigger is the Compute Milestone, defined as completion of non-Earth-based data centers capable of delivering 100 terawatts of compute per year, which is roughly the output of 100,000 one-gigawatt nuclear reactors operating simultaneously. Bloomberg has estimated that the combined package, including a pre-existing 68.8 million-share option grant and rolled-in xAI performance shares, could reach 1.3 billion shares if fully earned.

Read the conditions carefully. Musk gets nothing if SpaceX stagnates. He earns the full package only if SpaceX appreciates by roughly an order of magnitude above its current valuation, places 1 million human beings on Mars, and stands up the largest off-Earth industrial system in human history. His base salary is approximately $54,000. He cannot transfer, pledge, sell, or use the restricted shares as loan collateral before vesting. The awards are subject to clawback. Vesting requires formal board certification of both the market-capitalization milestone and the operational milestone, simultaneously.

Eric Hoffmann, chief data officer at the corporate governance consulting firm Farient Advisors, is exactly the kind of professional skeptic the proxy advisory industry produces. Asked about the SpaceX milestones, he conceded that he had never come across anything similar in executive pay design and added, “I’m not a physicist or astronomer and I wouldn’t know where to start. The measuring stick is, has it been done in human history? These haven’t.” That is an admission against interest from inside the governance-advisory industry. The milestones are not gameable, not paper targets, and have no historical analog for measurement disputes.

The Florida State Board of Administration, the public pension fund that manages assets for Florida public employees, wrote in November 2025 in support of Musk’s $1 trillion Tesla package that the 2018 award, which ISS and Glass Lewis criticized at the time, required Tesla to grow from roughly $50 billion to $650 billion in market capitalization, growth that was accomplished within 4 years and created hundreds of billions of dollars in shareholder wealth. The SBA called the structure a “pure pay-for-performance mechanism” in which “Musk only benefited when shareholders benefited first.” When a state pension fund is more honest about pay-for-performance than the proxy advisors, the proxy advisors have ceased to be useful to anyone except themselves.

The case study that haunts every critic of founder governance is Apple between 1985 and 1997. After the board removed Steve Jobs, Apple was run by professional management answering to dispersed shareholders and a conventional governance structure. The company lost 94% of its market value, missed the personal computer transition, was nearly acquired by Sun Microsystems for pennies on the dollar in 1996, and was so publicly written off that Michael Dell told a Gartner conference in 1997 that Apple should “shut it down and give the money back to the shareholders.” Within 12 months of Jobs’s return, the iMac launched. Within 10 years, the iPod, iPhone, and App Store had produced the largest single-company wealth creation in capital markets history. Apple did not need a more accountable board. It needed a founder. The board did not protect Jobs, and shareholders paid the price. The SpaceX S-1 ensures that the same mistake cannot be made with Musk.

The contrast with legacy aerospace is the cleanest comparative case. Boeing, with its committee-driven governance, independent directors, and quarterly earnings discipline, has produced the 737 MAX crisis, the Starliner debacle, repeated cost overruns on the Space Launch System through its joint ventures, and a stock price that has crushed retirees who treated the dividend as gospel. SpaceX, governed by a founder with absolute strategic authority, generated $18.674 billion in 2025 revenue and $6.584 billion in Adjusted EBITDA, launched more than 80% of global mass to orbit in each year since 2023 with a mission success rate above 99% on the Falcon family, operates approximately 9,600 Starlink satellites serving 10.3 million subscribers across 164 countries, and just achieved a 45-ton payload launch that no American company has matched in 53 years. The governance structures are different because the cultures are different, and the cultures are different because the governance structures are different. Boeing rewards process. SpaceX rewards results.

The civilizational stakes are not rhetorical. SpaceX operates the Starshield network for national security, returns American astronauts to the International Space Station, and provides the connectivity backbone that has kept Ukraine in the field against Russia. China’s space program is centrally planned and aggressively funded. The American answer cannot be a Boeing-style governance committee. It has to be a founder with authority, capital, and incentives aligned to outbuild the adversary. The S-1 is the corporate-law form of that answer. It enshrines what conservatives have long argued, that property rights, freedom of contract, federalism, and merit produce results that proceduralism cannot match. Texas is competing with Delaware, founders are contracting with investors, and the public is free to buy or decline the bargain on disclosed terms.

There is a final argument that deserves to be stated plainly. Public shareholders are not being conscripted into SpaceX. They are buying a security on terms that the SEC has reviewed and required to be disclosed in plain English across hundreds of pages. If you do not like the dual-class structure, the Texas forum, the arbitration provision, or the Mars milestone, you are free to invest in Boeing instead. The market will sort the bargain. The signs already point one direction. Demand for SPCX is reported to be heavily oversubscribed despite the structure, which means that institutional and retail investors are voting with their capital that the bargain is worth taking. Every union pension fund, ESG fund, and proxy advisor that opposed the 2018 Tesla award was forced to watch shareholders earn hundreds of billions of dollars from the contract they tried to block. They are about to be forced to watch it again, on a larger scale, with stakes that include the permanence of the human species on more than one planet.

The S-1 is not a defensive document. It is the most ambitious affirmative statement of the founder-capitalist case any major American company has put on file in this century. Every founder bringing a company public over the next decade should read it, study it, and copy what works. The activist-litigation complex has spent 30 years hollowing out the American public corporation. SpaceX just filed the blueprint for taking it back.

If you enjoy my work, please subscribe https://x.com/amuse/creator-subscriptions/subscribe

Alexander Muse is a Fellow at the John Milton Freedom Foundation and publishes daily political analysis at amuseonx.com. Primary sources cited in this piece are linked inline; campaign finance figures are drawn from FEC filings, polling data from publicly released crosstabs, and legal claims from filed pleadings. Corrections are posted to the original URL with a dated changelog. Readers who identify errors are invited to contact the author directly.