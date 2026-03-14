amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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Maureen's avatar
Maureen
5h

What he said. ⬆️

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Flippin’ Jersey's avatar
Flippin’ Jersey
7h

Democrat politicians are, above all, inveterate liars.

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