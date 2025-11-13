@amuse

Suzie
1h

I can’t even begin to imagine what life must be like in the bowels of our current DoJ. Just keeping up with the onslaught of cases and legal situations coming at it like a blizzard has got to be an unprecedented experience for that department.

That being said, whoever heads that department needs to be a pitbull, with a gift for multitasking sent from God.

I hesitate to doubt AG Bondi’s qualifications and abilities to meet this challenge as it is incomprehensibly daunting. Nevertheless, I cannot seem to shake the feeling that she is in over her head, and I know I am not alone in feeling this way. It is worrisome to say the least, as the stakes could not be higher, and whoever the person is in that position they have an outsized role in determining how successful Trump’s effort to root out the lawlessness that’s run amuck over the last 8-10 years will be. That person needs not only to be made of steel, but unwaveringly and singularly dedicated to accomplishing the mission. The person who most closely resembles that character to me is Stephen Miller, (If only we could clone him), Bondi, not so much.

I pray I am either wrong, or she is replaced - pronto.

