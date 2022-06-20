Will Amber Heard move on with her life or will she appeal the jury's decision that she defamed Johnny Depp?
If she does appeal will she be able to stay Johnny Depp's ability to collect the $8.5 million the jury awarded him or will she have to start paying?
On the Today Show, Elaine Bredehoft explained that Amber Heard wanted to appeal the jury’s verdict. Under Virginia law, if she wants to file an appeal and prevent Johnny Depp from moving the collect the verdict Amber Heard will need to secure an $8.35M (plus interest and attorney fees) appeal bond by June 29th.
