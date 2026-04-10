amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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Suzie's avatar
Suzie
6h

If we had a Republican Congress who actually did their job, and focused on what and who the threats to this country actually are - Democrat lawlessness and corruption including a rogue judiciary - things would be a hell of lot different. There is sooo much they could be doing to fight back against the tyranny of the Left yet their utter fecklessness, intransigence and playing politics with the lives of US citizens will be the ruin of us all.

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Catherine Carson's avatar
Catherine Carson
7h

As always, God bless Elon.

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