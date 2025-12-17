The Federal Reserve recently disclosed a figure that should stop any serious observer of American public life in his tracks. As of Q2 2025, US NGOs hold $14.12T in assets. That balance sheet is larger than the combined 2025 GDP of Japan, Germany, and India by roughly 5%. This is not a slogan or a talking point. It is a fact drawn from the Federal Reserve’s own Financial Accounts. One can dispute how the assets are distributed, or how actively they are deployed, but the magnitude itself is no longer debatable. A sector of formally private, tax exempt institutions now commands wealth on a scale normally associated with great powers.

At first glance, this may seem unremarkable or even reassuring. NGOs are, after all, associated in the public imagination with soup kitchens, disaster relief, medical missions, and conservation. Many Americans have given to such causes in good faith. The legal framework that grants nonprofits tax exemption emerged from precisely this moral intuition. The state steps back, refrains from taxing donations and endowments, and civil society steps forward to meet human needs that markets or governments address poorly. For much of the 20th century, this bargain worked tolerably well.

But the moral intuition that justified the nonprofit model does not automatically justify its present form. Institutions change as incentives change. Scale matters. A legal structure designed for modest charities does not remain benign when it governs entities that collectively rival the productive output of multiple advanced economies. At that point, we are no longer talking about charity in the ordinary sense. We are talking about power.

Consider a simple comparison. A corporation with $14T in assets would be among the most heavily regulated entities in the world. Its disclosures would be scrutinized, its activities taxed, its political engagement constrained, and its leadership subject to continuous oversight. A sovereign state commanding similar resources would be constrained by elections, treaties, and public law. Yet NGOs, despite controlling comparable wealth, operate in a space that is neither market nor state. They are private, but subsidized. Powerful, but unelected. Political, but formally nonpartisan.

This ambiguity once seemed like a virtue. Today it looks like a loophole.

The central problem is not that NGOs exist. It is that the tax code treats them as if they were still what they once were. The exemption from income taxes, capital gains taxes, and in many cases property taxes, was justified on the assumption that these organizations were thinly capitalized and primarily mission driven. Yet modern NGOs often behave like sophisticated financial actors. They hold diversified investment portfolios, deploy complex tax strategies, and compete directly with for profit firms, all while enjoying exemptions those firms do not.

Scott Hodge, long associated with the Tax Foundation, has warned for years that the nonprofit sector has quietly grown into a parallel economy. By his accounting, even several years ago it represented roughly 15% of GDP and controlled trillions in assets. The trend has only accelerated. Hospitals, universities, credit unions, and advocacy groups now generate business like income at scale, but face none of the fiscal obligations imposed on their for profit counterparts. The result is not charity. It is distortion.

Imagine two hospitals across the street from one another. One is organized as a nonprofit, the other as a for profit firm. Both charge market rates, both employ professional management, both invest in real estate and technology. Yet one pays corporate taxes and the other does not. The tax burden borne by the for profit hospital does not disappear. It is shifted, either onto patients or onto taxpayers. In effect, the nonprofit’s tax exemption becomes a subsidy financed by everyone else.

Defenders of the system respond that nonprofits reinvest their surpluses in their mission. Sometimes they do. Often they do not. Endowments grow faster than services expand. Executive compensation reaches levels indistinguishable from the corporate sector. Universities with endowments exceeding $50B raise tuition relentlessly while accumulating wealth that compounds tax free. Foundations satisfy minimal payout requirements while preserving capital in perpetuity. The legal form signals altruism, but the economic behavior signals something closer to asset management.

The problem deepens when one turns from economics to politics. NGOs are not supposed to engage in partisan activity. In practice, many do, often through elaborate networks of affiliated entities that move money between 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(4) organizations. None has exploited this structure more effectively than George and Alex Soros through the Open Society Foundations, which have perfected the use of tax exempt capital to finance litigation, advocacy, and political pressure campaigns across jurisdictions. The result is a system in which political activism is subsidized by the tax code. Donors receive deductions. Organizations avoid taxes. Litigation, lobbying, and narrative shaping are financed with dollars that would otherwise have flowed to the Treasury.

This is not an abstract concern. During President Trump’s first and second term, more than 90% of the lawsuits brought against his administration were either filed directly by NGOs or financed and coordinated by NGOs operating behind nominal plaintiffs. These cases challenged immigration enforcement, energy policy, election law, and national security decisions. They were funded with tax exempt capital. The plaintiffs paid nothing into the system they were contesting, yet deployed vast resources against agencies funded by taxpayers. One can agree or disagree with the substance of any given lawsuit. The structural question is prior. Should the tax code subsidize permanent legal opposition to democratically enacted policy?

The traditional answer is that civil society must remain independent of the state. That answer presupposes that NGOs are meaningfully separate from the political process. Today, most are not. After President Trump left office following his first term, an extensive campaign of lawfare targeted him and those aligned with his administration. That campaign was financed and organized largely by NGOs using donor anonymity and tax deductibility to shield funders while sustaining long running legal warfare at scale. These organizations filed and funded waves of lawsuits, coordinated investigations, and submitted countless bar complaints against Republican lawyers, officials, and advisers associated with the president. Those bar complaints were not merely punitive, they functioned as a professional chilling mechanism, raising costs, reputational risk, and career jeopardy for anyone willing to align with President Trump. The same organizations have continued to bring and finance these cases into Trump’s second term, revealing not a temporary reaction but a durable institutional strategy. NGOs are now deeply integrated into policy networks, staffed by former officials, coordinated with partisan actors, and focused less on service delivery than on ideological outcomes. The distinction between nonprofit advocacy and political organization has become porous to the point of irrelevance.

The scale of assets involved makes this more than a theoretical worry. $14.12T is not passive capital. It generates income, influence, and leverage. It shapes labor markets, media ecosystems, academic priorities, and regulatory agendas. When such power operates outside the normal mechanisms of accountability, the result is not pluralism. It is asymmetry.

Some will object that the figure aggregates very different institutions. Churches, food banks, labor unions, hospitals, universities, and foundations are all included. That is true. But aggregation is precisely the point. The legal regime does not meaningfully distinguish among them. A local charity feeding the homeless and a multinational foundation funding political advocacy both benefit from the same basic tax privileges. The former is small and dependent. The latter is wealthy and entrenched. Treating them identically is not fairness. It is negligence.

Recent policy developments suggest that this reality is finally being acknowledged. In 2025, Congress enacted higher excise taxes on large university endowments and private foundations. Investment income that once escaped taxation entirely now faces graduated rates of up to 8% in some cases. Excessive executive compensation is subject to expanded excise taxes. These measures are modest relative to the scale of the problem, but they represent an important shift in principle. Tax exemption is no longer assumed to be sacrosanct.

More and more NGOs function as what might be called a shadow state, exercising power without electoral legitimacy. The language is provocative, but the underlying concern is serious. When policy outcomes are shaped by organizations insulated from voters, funded by untaxed wealth, and shielded by complex legal structures, democratic accountability erodes. Decisions migrate from legislatures to courtrooms, from voters to foundations.

None of this requires denying that genuine charity exists. It does. Many Americans give their time and money to organizations that relieve suffering and strengthen communities. The argument is not against charity. It is against a regulatory framework that allows immense concentrations of wealth to operate indefinitely without taxation, transparency, or meaningful constraint, simply by adopting a legal label.

A more rational system would begin by distinguishing functions. Organizations primarily engaged in direct charitable services should retain favorable treatment. Entities that operate businesses, manage large investment portfolios, or engage in sustained political advocacy should not. Income from commercial activity should be taxed at the same rate regardless of corporate form. Endowments above a certain threshold should face mandatory payouts or asset based taxes. Political activity should trigger loss of exemption, not symbolic penalties.

Such reforms would not destroy civil society. They would clarify it. They would align tax treatment with behavior, rather than with aspirational mission statements. They would restore the original logic of nonprofit status by reserving it for organizations that actually operate as charities, rather than as perpetual financial and political machines.

The $14.12T figure matters because it forces a reckoning. A sector this large is no longer ancillary to the American economy or polity. It is central. And central institutions require rules commensurate with their power. To pretend otherwise is to confuse sentiment with governance.

The United States does not face a choice between compassion and accountability. It faces a choice between maintaining a legal fiction and confronting a changed reality. NGOs were never meant to become an untaxed empire. If they have become one, the fault lies not in charity itself, but in our refusal to update the structures that govern it.

