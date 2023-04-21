51 Spies Who Lied To Steal An Election
The Biden Campaign Colluded with 51 Former National Security Officials to Steal the 2020 Presidential Election.
Newly released evidence, including a letter from the United States Congress, confirms that the Biden campaign colluded with 51 former national security officials to steal the 2020 United States Presidential Election.1 The evidence shows that Secretary of State Antony Blinken, then a senior advisor to the Biden campaign, worked with Michael Morell, former…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to @amuse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.