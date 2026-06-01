amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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Retoxifier's avatar
Retoxifier
3h

JMFF pays you $10K per month to tweet, factuality not required.

' man in his eighties ... spent much of his life assembling ... Star Wars Lego collections .."

Bryan Mansell and his father acquired the stuff over about 15 years.

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Ike Yeadon's avatar
Ike Yeadon
3hEdited

"The family kept title to the sets .."

They "kept title," but didn't think to complete a simple, one-page consignment agreement; https://www.uslegalforms.com/forms/ut-spec-00461/consignment-agreement

Are Lego sets titled in the US? Even special ones? Real estate, motor vehicles, boats, mobile homes - Titled property. Appliances, furniture, collectibles, jewelry - Not titled

Hot Wheels, Barbies, Erector Sets, Lincoln Logs, Legos - Not titled

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