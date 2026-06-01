Consider a question most citizens never pause to ask. What is a police department actually for? The answer, properly understood, is narrow and demanding. A police force is the community’s delegated authority to use coercion, and that delegation is justified only when the coercion protects the rights of citizens. The badge is not a private security service for whoever holds the local advantage. It is not a debt collector for a corporation. It is not a tool for silencing a critic. When a department begins to function as any of those things, it has not merely erred. It has inverted its own purpose, and the Constitution treats that inversion as a serious matter, not a public relations problem.

You may object that police make mistakes, that one aggrieved YouTuber’s edited footage proves nothing, and that civil disputes over property are not federal business. Each objection is reasonable on its face, and I will take them seriously. But the pattern emerging from American Fork, Utah, is not a single mistake, and it is not really about Legos anymore. It is about whether ordinary Americans retain the right to speak, to film, to raise money for a wronged neighbor, and to use the courts without being detained and arrested for the trouble. That is precisely the question the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice exists to answer.

Begin with the underlying dispute, because the facts are stranger than fiction and they matter. An elderly Oregon collector, a man in his eighties whose health has since failed, spent much of his life assembling what his family describes as one of the largest Star Wars Lego collections in the country, valued at roughly $200,000. His son, Brian, placed the collection on consignment with a Bricks and Minifigs franchise near Salem, Oregon. Under a consignment arrangement, ownership does not transfer. The family kept title to the sets, and the store was to take a percentage only as items sold. This is ordinary commercial law, and it is not ambiguous.

The trouble began during a franchise transition. The original franchise owner, Crystal, has stated that corporate representatives and an incoming owner named Brandon Best took control of the store before she could complete an inventory, and that roughly $60,000 to $80,000 in remaining market value from Brian’s collection was still on the premises when control changed hands. A corporate representative was reportedly recorded during the transition acknowledging that the new owner would take on the consignment. From there the family’s account describes a familiar corporate maneuver. The new operators, Joshua Johnson and Brandon Best, allegedly declined to return the collection or pay for it, offering a shifting series of explanations. First the inventory would be returned. Then it would be returned only after a written apology and the scrubbing of negative reviews. Then the shelves had supposedly been empty all along. Then, remarkably, the family was accused of stealing its own property. The corporate parent, led by chief executive Ammon McNeff and his brother Matt McNeff, has alternated between claiming the consignment was an unauthorized local arrangement and pursuing aggressive legal action, a contradiction that does not survive contact with logic. A company genuinely eager to make a wronged family whole does not simultaneously seek restraining orders against that family.

Enter Ben Schneider, the online investigator known as Reckless Ben. His methods are theatrical, and I will not pretend otherwise. A reader may find the antics undignified. I would gently point out that the dignity of a whistleblower is not the constitutional question. The First Amendment does not protect only the tasteful. It protects the gadfly and the man holding a sign on a public sidewalk, because the framers understood that power is most often embarrassed by exactly such people. The question is not whether Ben is decorous. The question is what the state did to him.

What the state allegedly did is the heart of this matter, and it is why this belongs with the Civil Rights Division rather than a county clerk. The relevant federal statute, 18 USC 242, makes it a crime for anyone acting under color of law to willfully deprive a person of rights secured by the Constitution. The conduct described in the record, if the footage bears it out, reads like a checklist of that statute.

Chief Cameron Paul leads the American Fork Police Department, and he issued the public statement defending its officers. That statement deserves scrutiny precisely because reviewers say the department’s own body camera footage contradicts it. A chief is responsible for the conduct of his agency, and when a public defense of that conduct appears to be refuted by the agency’s own recordings, an outside review is not an insult. It is the only honest way to resolve the contradiction.

The single most documented episode is the roadside detention, and here the analysis of Brandon Grable, a Texas civil rights attorney who reviewed the footage, is worth attending to because it is narrow, sober, and therefore difficult to wave away as partisan. Officer Richardson is named as the officer who initiated the stop of the vehicle carrying Ben and his associate Tyler Shaw. Grable is fair to the police at the outset. He concedes the stop may have begun as a lawful investigative detention, what the law calls a Terry stop, tied to a man named Christian Morgan who had been trespassed from Joshua Johnson’s property and was seen moving toward the vehicle before fleeing. A brief stop on those facts may have been permissible. The problem, Grable explains, is everything that came after.

Once officers had identified everyone in the car, collected identification, and no longer had Morgan present, the investigative purpose had expired. By Grable’s account this happened within roughly 10 minutes, and from that point the continued detention was a seizure without a lawful basis. What converts this from a debatable judgment call into a clear violation is the officers’ own recorded words. One officer said he intended to scare the men a little and then let them go. Grable treats that admission as decisive, because the Fourth Amendment permits a brief detention only for a legitimate investigative purpose, never to frighten, punish, or teach a lesson. Detaining citizens to intimidate them is not policing. It is the abuse the amendment was written to forbid.

Grable then traces how officers searched for a justification after the fact. They prolonged the stop hoping Ben would admit he had sent Morgan, so they could assemble a harassment charge against him. Being annoying, or even sneaky, Grable observes, is not a crime, and police may not extend a detention merely to talk a citizen into one. When that failed, officers pivoted to a theory of alcohol or drug impairment, although the officer dealing with the driver admitted he saw no clear sign of it. Chewing gum and ambiguous eyes were inflated into suspicion. Grable calls this pure speculation rather than the specific, articulable facts the Constitution requires. A police dog was then walked around the vehicle, circling several times before it alerted, a sequence Grable says should invite hard questions about the dog’s reliability and the handler’s cues. The search that followed produced nothing. At that moment any probable cause, if it had ever existed, was gone, yet officers kept the men detained, kept questioning them, and directed the driver where to stand, which proves they were not free to leave. Portions of the body camera audio are muted or missing, which Grable flags as an evidentiary red flag that conveniently obscures what officers said while building their case. The whole detention stretched beyond an hour, and Grable’s conclusion is blunt. The men were treated as too young and naive to recognize that their rights were being violated, the Fourth Amendment violation is clear-cut, and on the available record it should overcome qualified immunity. That last point matters, because qualified immunity ordinarily shields officers from suit. An experienced civil rights lawyer saying the conduct is plain enough to pierce that shield is not a casual charge.

The other officials populate the same pattern. Officer Tonga is described as responding to Joshua Johnson’s complaints about a suspicious person and a suspicious package, the latter reportedly found to contain rubber ducks. Lieutenant Adamson appears at two of the gravest junctures, the warrantless seizure of a teammate’s phone, recast as evidence destruction merely because the man locked his device, and the physical handling of Ben’s arm during an arrest that allegedly injured his shoulder while Ben was neither fleeing nor resisting. Locking a phone deletes nothing, and a legal fiction used to strip a citizen of liberty is exactly what a color of law review exists to test. Detective Nicoa, named in connection with the interrogations, reportedly centered his questioning on the GoFundMe campaign Ben organized for the elderly collector’s family. Raising money for an alleged victim is protected expression, and treating a charitable fundraiser as the predicate for booking a man is the moment enforcement becomes punishment of speech.

The most damning single fact requires no interpretation at all. After officers telephoned the court and confirmed that Ben’s small claims case was genuine, they arrested him anyway, on public property, after telling him he was free to film. A retaliatory arrest following confirmation that the citizen was telling the truth is close to a textbook deprivation of rights.

Here conservatives, of all people, should lead rather than hesitate. The conservative tradition does not worship the state simply because it wears a uniform. It insists that government power is dangerous precisely because it is power, and that the Constitution exists to bind officials, not citizens. Law and order, rightly understood, means the law binds the powerful too. An administration that promised to restore constitutional government has been handed a case with an unusual gift attached, a mountain of video evidence, which makes this not only a worthy investigation but a tractable one.

The Civil Rights Division should open a review of the American Fork Police Department and the conduct of Chief Cameron Paul, Lieutenant Adamson, Detective Nicoa, Officer Richardson, and Officer Tonga, and should examine whether local prosecutors enabled what the footage suggests. If the evidence vindicates these officers, an honest review will say so, and they will have earned a defense far stronger than a press statement. If it does not, then a corporation and its local allies used the machinery of the state to crush citizens exercising their most basic rights, and the country deserves to know it. Either way, the principle is the one conservatives have always defended. The badge serves the Constitution, or it serves no one worth defending.

UPDATE: Read my criminal referral to the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division.

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Alexander Muse is a Fellow at the John Milton Freedom Foundation and publishes daily political analysis at amuseonx.com. Primary sources cited in this piece are linked inline; campaign finance figures are drawn from FEC filings, polling data from publicly released crosstabs, and legal claims from filed pleadings. Corrections are posted to the original URL with a dated changelog. Readers who identify errors are invited to contact the author directly.