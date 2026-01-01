amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

Susan Daniels
3h

Not another taxpayer dollar to Somalia or Somalians in the US. They have abused the privilege to be here. Send them all home.

1 reply
Richard Luthmann
3h

This is exactly the kind of move Trump should make—clean, decisive, and grounded in results, not bureaucratic superstition. Somaliland earned statehood the hard way: ballots instead of bullets, order instead of jihad, self-reliance instead of aid addiction. Somalia has burned through tens of billions and still can’t police its own capital. Pretending these two are equal is foreign-policy malpractice. Recognition wouldn’t destabilize the region—it would expose the failure of the patronage system that thrives on dysfunction and fraud. That’s why the outrage would be instant. Somaliland’s success is a rebuke. Trump should recognize it, lock in a strategic ally, and send a message: performance matters.

3 more comments...

