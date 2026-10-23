On August 12th, Amy Acton's campaign for governor of Ohio put out a press release under the headline "Billionaire Scammer Ramaswamy Used Mother to Manipulate Clinical Trials in 'Pump and Dump' Scheme to Make Millions." The mother in that headline is Geetha Ramaswamy, a physician, whom the release accused of helping her son manipulate clinical trial data in an Alzheimer's drug study. Acton's communications director, Addie Bullock, said Vivek had gotten "his own mother to manipulate clinical trial data." The release printed no response from Dr. Ramaswamy and gave no sign that anyone had asked her for one. The drive-by media didn't seem even slightly concerned, much less outraged, that Acton had brought Vivek's mother into the campaign.

Vivek Ramaswamy with his mother, Geetha Ramaswamy.

In October, Vivek Ramaswamy’s campaign committed $4 million to an ad in which Donna Arthur, Acton’s mother, says she loves her daughter and believes she has lied about her past. The same people who shrugged in August now call it an outrage. Ramaswamy was right to run it. Ohio voters are entitled to hear firsthand testimony about a candidate’s honesty, and the case is stronger when the candidate built her campaign on her own childhood story and was the first to make an opponent’s mother a political target. What the Democrat Party and its allies propose instead is a rule under which a relative becomes untouchable only when she speaks against a Democrat. That is a one-way taboo, and Ohioans should call it what it is.

Acton’s release went well past any corporate filing or stock chart. It put Dr. Ramaswamy in the headline and used her motherhood to sharpen the moral charge against her son. Even Gov. Mike DeWine, who dislikes both ads, has acknowledged that Acton’s earlier line of attack referenced Geetha Ramaswamy, and Ramaswamy’s campaign put it more bluntly, saying the first and only candidate to attack the mother of her opponent in this race was Amy Acton. A press release speaks about a person; a video lets a person speak for herself. If the first is fair campaign scrutiny, the second cannot be a scandal.

Donna Arthur speaks in her own voice in Ramaswamy’s ad, identified on screen as the candidate’s mother. No anonymous announcer carries the accusation. A named witness faces the camera, and viewers learn who she is before they hear what she thinks. She was not paid, and she was not disguised. The long estrangement between mother and daughter was known to any viewer who cared to look.

The claim that families have always been off limits will come as news to the Kennedys. In April 2024, President Biden’s campaign staged an event in Philadelphia with 15 Kennedy relatives, including 6 of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s siblings, to undercut his candidacy, and the press covered it as a coup. When RFK Jr. endorsed President Trump that August, CNN put Kerry Kennedy on air to say she was “outraged and disgusted” by her brother and that nearly the whole family was working for the Harris ticket. During the 2025 confirmation fight over his nomination to run HHS, Caroline Kennedy wrote a letter calling her cousin a predator and accusing him of leading younger relatives toward addiction. That letter was read into the Congressional Record and amplified by every major outlet. Nobody at the New York Times argued that a cousin should stay silent. The family tie was treated as the reason the testimony mattered.

The pattern holds down the ballot. In 2018, Democrat David Brill ran an ad against Rep. Paul Gosar in which 6 speakers urged voters to defeat him, withholding their identities until the end, when viewers learned they were Gosar’s siblings. In 2020, Amy McGrath’s campaign put Elaine Chao’s family shipping business and inheritance at the center of a charge that Mitch McConnell got rich off China. The DCCC’s independent expenditure arm followed in 2022 with a paid television spot in North Carolina’s 1st District built around allegations from Republican candidate Sandy Smith’s own daughter, and in 2024 Josh Stein’s campaign went after a daycare once run by Mark Robinson and his wife, Yolanda Hill. A progressive PAC drove a billboard truck to the clinic where Josh Hawley’s sister practices medicine. The Washington Post once published a cartoon depicting Ted Cruz’s young daughters as monkeys on leashes and pulled it only after the backlash. The Democrat Party treated none of this as beyond the pale, and some of it was celebrated. Republicans who accept that arrangement are agreeing to fight with one hand tied while the Democrats and their willing accomplices in the drive-by media hold the rope.

Acton has made her upbringing the spine of her public identity. Her accounts of childhood hardship, homelessness, and abuse are offered to voters as the explanation for who she is and why she entered public service, which turns the story into a character credential. A résumé line can be checked against a payroll record; a childhood can be checked only against the people who were there. Donna Arthur is a firsthand witness to those years. When she says her daughter has lied about her past, she challenges the credential and testifies to a pattern of dishonesty in someone who wants to wield those powers, which bears on whatever one concludes about Arthur herself. How much it weighs is for Ohioans to decide.

Arthur has not been close to her daughter for many years. That fact bears on her credibility, and voters are free to discount her testimony for it; Ramaswamy’s ad concealed none of it. Estrangement is information, not a disqualification. A rule that silenced estranged relatives would have silenced the Kennedy cousins, the Gosar siblings and Sandy Smith’s daughter, every one of whom had broken with the candidate in question, and the Democrat Party raised no such rule then.

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A public hearing works the same way. A witness may be biased or carry a grudge, and the opposing side is free to say so, because bias is an argument about weight. It never bars the witness from the room, and the proper response to testimony is contrary evidence rather than a gag order. Acton can rebut her mother with records, siblings, teachers, and neighbors. She cannot, consistent with any defensible principle, declare the witness disqualified because of who she is.

Acton chose to make those years a campaign asset, so calling the ad cruel because it relitigates childhood trauma gets the sequence backward. She opened that household to inspection before her mother said a word on camera. The ad renders no verdict on specific events from half a century ago and asks no one to adjudicate the 1970s. It tells Ohioans that the person best positioned to know what happened in that household disputes the candidate’s version. A candidate who wants her childhood treated as private can keep it off the stump. The proposed rule would let a candidate invoke family history for political benefit while forbidding any family member from offering a contrary account.

Ramaswamy should keep the ad on the air and keep pointing interviewers back to August 12. Acton should answer her mother with evidence and drop the demands that the ad be pulled, and reporters who ask Ramaswamy about decency ought to be asked whether they put the same question to Acton’s campaign that day; I’d wager the honest answer is an embarassing one. Republican campaigns nationally should go a step further and write down the actual rule: no anonymous smears of relatives, no impersonation, no threats, and no use of a family member without consent. Donna Arthur was identified, willing, unpaid, and on camera; she met every element of that standard, and the Democratic Party has never applied it to itself, no matter how many siblings, cousins, and daughters it has put in front of a camera over the years. Measured against it, the Brill ad, which hid the Gosar siblings’ identities until the end, sits closer to the line than anything Ramaswamy has aired, and the Acton release, which put a mother in a headline with no sign anyone had asked for her side, fails outright.

At the end of the day, consent and disclosure protect the relative who never asked to join a campaign and the voter who deserves to know who is talking. The taboo the Democrat Party and its allies prefer protects only the candidate. It lets the political class curate the evidence, deciding in advance which witnesses the public may hear and which must stay off the air. Brandeis called sunlight the best disinfectant, but he wasn’t describing a country where the press chooses which windows stay shuttered. Curation always sounds like decency to the curator. Ohioans can listen to a mother, listen to a daughter, read the records, and weigh both sides’ motives. A rule built on consent trusts them to do it. A rule built on party registration assumes they are too fragile, and Republicans in every state should insist on the first before another cycle of selective outrage hardens the second into custom.

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Alexander Muse is a Fellow at the John Milton Freedom Foundation and publishes political analysis at amuseonx.com. Readers who identify errors are invited to contact me directly. Each op-ed is edited for grammar and clarity using AI in partnership with Grammarly. Data provided in a sponsored partnership with Polymarket.