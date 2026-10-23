The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Jeff Johnson's avatar
Jeff Johnson
5h

It's the standard leftist mantra, "Rules for thee, but not for me."

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Betsy's avatar
Betsy
5h

Wow, this is relevant information I have never seen before. Thank you for sharing it. I was horrified when I saw Acton's mother's video, more so when I learned of Acton's back story - now - while it's all still horrifying - it all makes sense. How deeply wrong of Acton's campaign to attack VR's mother; just as with Acton's mother, I'll say, even if it's all true...how ugly to attack an opponent's mother. Thank you, Mr. Muse.

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