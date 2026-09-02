The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
10h

Post-birth abortion at the beginning and MAID at the end - Progressives are determined to end the blight of human life on this planet. Except for those who are more equal than others.

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Jeff Johnson's avatar
Jeff Johnson
10h

If THIS doesn't have the word "SATANIC" written all over it, then nothing in this world does any more. This is so completely abhorrent to God's beautiful and perfect design that I certainly wouldn't want to be in the shoes of those who have to stand before Him one day for the certain accountability that will come.

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