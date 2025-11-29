President Trump’s renewed halt on Islamic migration to the United States, alongside a policy of promoting remigration for certain Islamic refugees and migrants, is routinely denounced as xenophobic, unchristian, even fascist. The charges are serious. They are also philosophically sloppy and theologically uninformed. If we take St. Thomas Aquinas seriously, especially Summa Theologiae I–II, Question 105, Article 3, the picture looks very different. Aquinas offers a structured framework for thinking about immigration that is more charitable than contemporary slogans yet more realistic than contemporary wishful thinking. Within that framework, Trump’s policy is not only permissible, it is morally and prudentially justified.

To see why, begin with Aquinas’s basic question in I–II, 105, 3. He asks whether the judicial precepts of the Old Law, including its rules about foreigners, are reasonable. Aquinas notes that the Israelite law distinguished carefully among different kinds of foreigners. Some were passing guests who deserved protection from harm. Others were resident sojourners who lived among the people but did not share full civic standing. Still others sought to be admitted fully into the community’s “fellowship and mode of worship.” For this last group, Aquinas stresses, the law imposed an order. They were not to be admitted to citizenship immediately. Admission typically came only after the third generation, and some hostile peoples were to be excluded altogether or held as “foes in perpetuity.” On Aquinas’s reading, these rules are not expressions of ethnic hatred, they are rational instruments for preserving the constitution, worship, and common good of the people.

Aquinas’s logic can be made precise. A political community is defined by its shared way of life, its laws, and its worship. Citizens are those who, in a robust sense, participate in shaping and sustaining this common life. Foreigners, by contrast, are outsiders to that project. Sometimes they come peaceably, sometimes not. Aquinas thinks the law must distinguish among them in a way that keeps charity and prudence in balance. Hospitality is real, but it is not unlimited. Justice to one’s own people has priority. This explains both the generous protections for sojourners and the strict limitations on citizenship and on hostile groups. The very same moral framework, I will argue, licenses a Christian defense of Trump’s Islamic migration halt and remigration policy.

Consider first Aquinas on proportionate immigration and gradual assimilation. For him, immigration is not an unqualified good. It is a contingent good, good only when it serves peace and the common good. When newcomers arrive in numbers that can be absorbed and when they can reasonably be expected to adopt the host nation’s way of life and worship, immigration can benefit both sides. When flows are so large, or so culturally alien, that integration is improbable, immigration becomes harmful. The harm is not abstract. It appears as fractured civic trust, parallel societies, rising crime, and conflicts over basic norms of justice.

On Aquinas’s view, the law should welcome foreigners only in a way that permits them to be genuinely incorporated into the national family. That implies limits. It implies ceilings on numbers, preference for culturally compatible groups, and patience. A first generation of immigrants will often remain inward facing. They may obey the laws yet still think, worship, and live largely according to the patterns of their country of origin. A second generation may straddle identities, neither fully of the old country nor of the new. Only by the third generation, Aquinas thinks, does full assimilation become likely. Hence his rule that citizenship is normally a third generation privilege, not a first generation entitlement.

One might object that America is different, that we have always welcomed immigrants and naturalized them rapidly, that the American experiment is built on Ellis Island, not on Israel’s harsh caution. The objection has superficial force. The deeper historical record, however, is friendlier to Aquinas than to modern slogans. For most of American history citizenship was treated as a guarded honor, not a cheap good. There were residency requirements, tests of language and civic knowledge, and often tacit expectations of cultural assimilation. Immigration pauses, such as the restrictive regime put in place in the 1920s, were widely regarded as legitimate tools for safeguarding the country’s character. The Thomistic insight is simple. A political community has a right to say, not everyone at once and not everyone at all.

That brings us to the distinctive challenge of Islamic migration. Islam, when practiced faithfully as a comprehensive law for society, is not just a private spirituality. It is a total civilizational project. Traditional Islamic jurisprudence claims authority over family law, criminal law, and the political order. It explicitly rejects the separation of mosque and state that undergirds the American constitution. In many Muslim majority societies, apostasy from Islam is punishable by death, blasphemy against the Prophet is a crime, and the legal status of non Muslims is subordinated. None of this is compatible with the core commitments of a liberal, constitutional order in which religious freedom is guaranteed, law is made by elected representatives, and all citizens are equal before a single civil code.

Aquinas insists that a nation must preserve its “mode of worship” and its constitution if it is to survive as a distinct people. He praised the Old Law’s refusal to admit historically hostile and religiously incompatible nations to Israelite citizenship. The Amalekites, who attacked Israel at every turn and shared neither kinship nor faith, were to be regarded as enduring enemies. The Ammonites and Moabites, whose history with Israel was one of treachery, were never to be admitted to the congregation. These hard measures, Aquinas says, were reasonable because they protected the people’s identity against groups whose orientation was fundamentally hostile.

The parallel to the modern West’s difficulties with political Islam is uncomfortable but hard to miss. Across Europe, decades of large scale Muslim immigration combined with official multiculturalism have produced precisely the pathologies Aquinas feared. Unassimilated enclaves, sometimes governed informally by sharia norms, sit uneasily within nominally liberal states. Riots in the French banlieues, grooming gang scandals in the United Kingdom, and Islamist no go zones in parts of Sweden and Germany are symptoms of a deeper clash between a Christian heritage order and an imported civilizational rival. These are not isolated anomalies. They are recurring signs that, for a significant fraction of devout Muslims, the long term goal is not integration into the host culture, it is transformation of the host culture.

If that diagnosis is even approximately right, then Aquinas’s category of “foes in perpetuity” becomes newly relevant. He does not mean that every individual born into a hostile nation is personally damned to be an enemy forever. Conversion, both religious and political, is possible. Yet at the level of peoples and enduring patterns of belief and behavior, he thinks it can be rational to treat certain groups as structurally incompatible. Under such conditions, permanent alliances are imprudent and admission to citizenship is a moral hazard. Applying this template, one can argue that large scale Islamic migration into historically Christian, constitutional societies is not just risky, it is unreasonable. The doctrines of a faithful Islamic legal order, taken at face value, undermine the very structure of American civic friendship.

Trump’s Islamic migration halt should be understood in this light. It is not a declaration that Muslims are subhuman. It is not a denial of their human dignity. Instead it is a judgment about compatibility of systems. Aquinas teaches that charity must be ordered. We owe more, not less, to our fellow citizens than to distant strangers. Love of country is not idolatry, it is a form of piety, a moral debt to the community that nurtured us. To sacrifice the safety, cohesion, and constitutional order of that community for the sake of an abstract humanitarianism is not charity. It is a dereliction of duty. Trump’s policy starts from the opposite conviction. American leaders have an obligation to prevent the importation of civilizationally hostile blocs that cannot realistically be assimilated and that have already produced deadly violence on American soil.

What about remigration, the policy of encouraging or requiring certain Islamic refugees and migrants to return to their countries of origin or to safe third countries? Here again the Thomistic framework offers guidance. The Old Law did not automatically grant permanent rights of residence to every sojourner. A foreigner’s presence was conditioned on peaceable behavior and on the community’s ability to absorb him without harm. Aquinas is explicit that the state may reject those it deems “hostile” to the common good. If a population that was originally admitted on the assumption of peaceful integration proves instead to be a source of persistent disorder, nothing in Aquinas forbids the state from revising its judgment.

Indeed, remigration, properly executed, is a middle path between two extremes. It is less severe than the Old Testament model of perpetual enmity, because it does not require permanent war. It is more protective than the contemporary European habit of tolerating semi permanent separatist enclaves. It recognizes that hospitality, once abused, can be withdrawn. If a refugee community uses its foothold to advocate for sharia supremacy, to incubate extremist networks, or simply to resist basic American norms such as equality before the law and free speech, remigration becomes a rational instrument for restoring the tranquilitas ordinis, the tranquility of order, that Aquinas prizes as the fruit of justice and peace.

The objection will come quickly. Does this not violate the Christian duty to welcome the stranger, especially the persecuted stranger? The Catechism teaches that prosperous nations should, to the extent they are able, receive foreigners who cannot find security and livelihood in their homelands. That teaching is non negotiable. What is negotiable, as Aquinas and the Catechism both stress, is the manner, scale, and conditions of that welcome. Political authorities may subject immigration to juridical conditions. They must consider their own people’s security and welfare. They may set limits based on economic capacity, prospects of assimilation, and protection of their cultural and spiritual heritage. In that context, a policy that says, in effect, we will help but not in ways that dissolve our own nation, is not a betrayal of Christian love. It is Christian love in its properly ordered form.

Examples from abroad are instructive. Denmark, a small and historically generous country, experimented with expansive asylum and multiculturalism. The result was the rise of parallel Islamic communities, mounting social tensions, and a sense among native Danes that their norms were being eroded. In response, a left wing government enacted some of Europe’s toughest immigration and remigration policies, including strict caps on refugees, mandatory integration requirements, and financial incentives for voluntary return. The policy has been criticized, but it has also been popular, precisely because ordinary citizens recognize that solidarity begins at home. If even progressive Scandinavian governments now see the need to limit Islamic migration and promote remigration, it is hard to insist that Trump’s more modest measures in a far larger and more fragile polity are morally out of bounds.

Aquinas also insists that political prudence is not a matter of abstract formulas. It is a virtue that judges particular circumstances. In one context, a given level of immigration may be harmless or beneficial. In another, the same level may be ruinous. America in the mid twentieth century, with confident Christian norms and a strong assimilationist culture, could absorb large waves of European immigrants. America in the early twenty first century, with fractured civic education, elite self hatred, and already strained institutions, cannot. Layer on top of that an ideology, political Islam, that explicitly denies the legitimacy of core constitutional principles, and the situation becomes qualitatively different. In such circumstances, a temporary or even indefinite halt to Islamic migration, plus remigration of those most resistant to integration, is not only permissible. It looks increasingly like the bare minimum a serious statesman owes his people.

There remains the worry that such policies will alienate moderate Muslims, pushing them toward radicalism. Aquinas is not naïve about such risks. Yet he would remind us that public policy must be framed for the common good, not for the feelings of every subgroup. In any case, it is not obvious that endless accommodation produces moderation. European experience suggests the opposite. In societies that bend over backward to accommodate Islamic sensibilities, the long term result has often been increased assertiveness by Islamist actors, not grateful integration. Clear boundaries, communicated justly and enforced consistently, can be more stabilizing than a fog of anxious appeasement.

Finally, we must set the stakes clearly. Aquinas does not think that political communities are eternal. Nations rise and fall. Constitutions can be corrupted. Cultures can lose their faith. He does think, however, that political leaders are morally responsible for whether such decay is hastened or resisted. If the core institutions of the American republic, from its constitutional protections of speech and religion to its understanding of equal citizenship, are incompatible with a traditional Islamic legal order, then large scale Islamic migration without remigration is a recipe for eventual constitutional crisis. At best, the country will sink into a fractured patchwork of communities that no longer share a common civic creed. At worst, one or another side will eventually try to impose its vision by force.

Trump’s policy, read through Aquinas’s lenses, is an attempt to avert that fate. It says that the United States has a right and a duty to decide who joins its political community, and on what terms. It refuses to treat citizenship as a universal entitlement detached from cultural and religious compatibility. It honors the order of charity, which places obligations to one’s own citizens first, while still leaving room for carefully chosen humanitarian admissions that do not threaten the common good.

The question, then, is not whether halting Islamic migration and promoting remigration is harsh by contemporary standards. Nearly any serious boundary will look harsh to those who have habituated themselves to borderless moral rhetoric. The real question is whether such policies are reasonable in light of Aquinas’s account of law, charity, and the common good. Given the deep civilizational tensions between Islam and the American constitutional order, the evidence of failed integration across Europe, and the increasingly fragile state of Western civic culture, the Thomistic answer is clear. A policy that sharply curtails Islamic immigration and encourages the return of those who cannot or will not assimilate is not only permissible. It is, at this late hour, morally necessary if America is to preserve its identity as a coherent, free, and ordered republic.

