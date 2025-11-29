@amuse

@amuse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Smitty's avatar
Smitty
2h

My wish is that ALL Americans would read this! It is stated so clearly and unequivocally that sensible immigration is a protection of our values and Constitution, not an exclusion of migrant peoples. Thank you, once again, for your clarity of thought.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 amuse on x
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture