Arizona's Legislature Opposed 24/7 Video Surveillance of Ballot Drop Boxes Fearing Discovery of Election Fraud Would Undermine Confidence in the Outcome of Elections
As a result, private citizens have stepped in to monitor the state's most vulnerable election infrastructure - unmanned ballot drop boxes. Democrats are asking the court to stop them.
Last week a federal judge ruled that private citizens can monitor Arizona’s ballot dropboxes after the State Senate refused to pass legislation requiring 24/7 monitoring of the state’s most vulnerable election infrastructure.1
Earlier this year, Arizona legislators proposed legislation that would have required 24/7 video monitoring of unmanned ballot dro…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to @amuse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.