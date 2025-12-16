@amuse

Mary Sholl
4h
4h

They were hoping to kill him. Period. And if they didn’t kill him then someone else at Mar-A-Lago. And then blame it on Trump. If this isn’t clear by now then nothing is. But, what does it matter. No one will pay for this. Absolutely no one. Ever. Because the only Republican with balls can’t do everything by himself. I’m sick of sanctimonious statement by Jim Jordan or Comer. Sick of the congressional do nothing preening for cameras. Prosecute these abusers of government power or just let it go. I love your posts, AMUSE, but we are getting nowhere except aggravated. Trump is out there by himself with a bunch of scared rabbits hiding behind him. And don’t get me started on Kash, Bongino and Pam Bondi.

Joe diGenova
4h
4h

The raid on Mar-a-Lago was another Overt Act in the Conspiracy to deny Donald Trump his civil rights. I would note that Mar-a-Lago is geographically located within the Southern District of Florida US Attorney's Office. This will be a key plank in the indictment. It will also lead to the inevitable conclusion that all subsequent reviews of the propriety of the investigations of Trump by the DOJ IG, Durham et al were fatally flawed and compromised. The question is, will Andrew Weissman and others become targets of the grand jury.

