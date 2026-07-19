The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sea Sentry's avatar
Sea Sentry
3h

So it sounds like the Oscars have joined the Nobel Peace Prize and the Pulitzer journalism awards as performative, ideological trophies, reserved for the ideologically pure, rendering them worthless as measures of actual talent or merit. Maybe that’s why no one watches or talks about the Oscars anymore.

Reply
Share
1 reply
geraldsd's avatar
geraldsd
3h

I’m totally done with Hollywood. I won’t be watching any of the new movies from there. If the actors won’t stand up, I will in their place.

Reply
Share
1 reply
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 amuse𝕏press · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture