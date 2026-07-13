There is a simple test for whether a nation’s climate policy is serious. Ask what it does for the citizen standing in a 104°F apartment. Britain fails this test, and it fails it in a way that should terrify anyone watching Sacramento or Albany, because the failure is not an accident of implementation. It is baked into the theory. Britain has organized its entire climate regime around a single false premise, the premise that a country can purchase safety from a warming world by making itself poorer. The results are now in, and they constitute the most instructive policy experiment of the century.

Begin with the arithmetic, because everything else follows from it. In 2024 the world emitted 53.2 billion tonnes of greenhouse gases. Britain emitted 386.7 million tonnes, which is 0.73% of the total. China emitted roughly 40 Britains. The US emitted about 15. India emitted 11. And here is the number that should end every debate about unilateral sacrifice: global emissions grew by roughly 665 million tonnes in that single year, which means the world added approximately 1.7 Britains of new emissions in 12 months. If Britain had vanished from the map on January 1, 2024, ceased all economic activity, extinguished every light and grounded every aircraft, the global emissions ledger would have recovered the difference in about 7 months. This is not an argument for nihilism. It is an argument for strategic clarity. Britain cannot control the hazard. It can only control its vulnerability to the hazard. A rational government would therefore ask one question above all others: what reduces the vulnerability of the British people? The answer is adaptation, and adaptation has a price tag. The Climate Change Committee, Britain’s own official climate watchdog, estimates that the country needs approximately £11 billion annually in adaptation investment, covering flood defenses, water storage, hospital retrofits, and cooling. Note what that number implies. Adaptation is not a moral posture. It is a capital expenditure, and capital expenditures require capital, which requires a productive economy, which requires cheap and reliable energy.

Now observe what Britain actually did. The Office for National Statistics reports that output in Britain’s energy-intensive industries has fallen by roughly one-third since 2021. Non-domestic electricity prices nearly doubled between early 2021 and late 2023. By 2023, British industrial electricity prices were the highest among all 24 countries reporting to the International Energy Agency, nearly 50% above French and German levels and approximately 4 times American and Canadian levels. Think about what that sentence means. The country that needs £11 billion a year to protect itself from heat and flooding has engineered the most expensive industrial electricity in the developed world, driving out the very industries whose tax revenue and productive capacity would fund the protection. Britain is not trading prosperity for safety. It is liquidating the capital account that safety would have been drawn against.

The human consequences are no longer hypothetical. England recorded an estimated 1,504 heat-associated deaths across five heat episodes in 2025, concentrated among the elderly, the hospitalized, and residents of care homes. As many as 92% of British homes may be susceptible to overheating. The number of households reporting overheating nearly doubled in five years, from about 1.7 million in 2019 to 3 million in 2024. Baroness Brown of Cambridge, hardly a conservative provocateur, conceded that extreme heat is the deadliest climate impact facing the UK and that cooling must be rolled out at scale.

So what does the British state do about the one technology proven to sever the link between heat and death? It obstructs it. Fewer than 5% of English homes have air conditioning, compared with 24% in France, 60% in China, and 91% in Japan. National building rules treat mechanical cooling as a last resort, permitted only after every passive measure has been exhausted. London’s planning policy places active cooling sixth and last in its official hierarchy and explicitly seeks to reduce reliance on it. Councils have ordered homeowners to rip out units they installed to survive the very heatwaves the government warns about. A former energy secretary called this “totally bonkers,” and she was being diplomatic. The state predicts deadly heat, prices electricity beyond the reach of pensioners, and then treats the machine that would keep those pensioners alive as an environmental vice requiring bureaucratic penance.

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The evidence that this costs lives is about as clean as social science ever gets. Economists Alan Barreca, Karen Clay, Olivier Deschênes, Michael Greenstone, and Joseph Shapiro studied American mortality data across the 20th century and found that the death toll from extremely hot days fell by approximately 80% between the first and second halves of the century. Residential air conditioning explained essentially the entire decline. The hazard did not change. The vulnerability did. As Barreca and his coauthors put it, adaptation is the only strategy guaranteed to be part of the world’s climate response. Lee Kuan Yew understood this before the economists proved it, crediting air conditioning with changing the nature of civilization by making development possible in the tropics. He put it in Singapore’s civil-service buildings first, because a government that cannot think in the afternoon heat cannot govern. Florida understood it too. The state grew from 2.44 million residents in 1946 to 22.24 million in 2022, and the growth accelerated precisely as residential cooling became widespread.

Cooling is also a productivity technology, which matters enormously for a country in Britain’s condition. A Harvard-led study during a 12-day heatwave found that young, healthy adults living in non-air-conditioned buildings performed 13.4% slower on attention tests and 13.3% slower on arithmetic and working-memory tests than peers in cooled buildings. These were college students, not frail patients. Now consider that British productivity in 2023 sat roughly 24% below its pre-2008 trend, a shortfall costing the average household approximately £11,500 per year in foregone income. A nation in a productivity crisis has chosen to keep its offices, schools, and hospitals cognitively hostile for weeks every summer. That is not environmental stewardship. It is self-harm with a press release.

History offers the counterexample. When the North Sea flood of 1953 killed 1,836 people in the Netherlands, the Dutch did not convene a committee to debate whether flood protection encouraged reckless coastal living. They built the Delta Works. Britain itself once knew how to do this. The Thames Barrier, built after that same 1953 flood killed more than 300 Britons, today protects 1.42 million people and roughly £321 billion in residential property, and has closed defensively more than 220 times. During the wet winter of 2013 to 2014 it closed 50 times in 13 weeks and not a single London property flooded. Nobody asks whether Londoners have morally earned their flood protection. Yet the same country now asks, in effect, whether a care-home resident has morally earned her air conditioner.

Americans should study this wreckage carefully, because several states are running the same program with the serial numbers filed off. California’s industrial electricity prices are already the highest in the continental US, its permitting regime treats new infrastructure the way London’s cooling hierarchy treats condensers, and its grid operator issues flex alerts begging residents not to use the appliances the climate makes neccessary. New York has banned gas hookups in new construction while its transmission buildout lags years behind its mandates, and both states are shedding energy-intensive industry to Texas at a pace the ONS charts would find familiar. The pattern is identical and the pattern is the point, because when you raise the price of energy you raise the price of every adaptation that depends on energy, and cooling depends on energy, and water pumping depends on energy, and hospitals depend on energy, and so the same policy that claims to protect citizens from the climate strips them of every tool they would use to protect themselves. Wealthy Californians will be fine, just as wealthy Londoners are fine. They have detached homes, backup generators, and planning consultants. Climate austerity never abolishes comfort. It rations comfort by income and bureaucratic access, which is why the politics of this issue belong to whichever party notices first that the renter, the pensioner, and the shop owner are the ones sweating.

None of this requires denying warming. The strongest version of this argument accepts it fully. Warming is real, heat deaths are rising, and that is precisely why the sequence matters. The World Bank estimates that resilient infrastructure returns approximately $4 for every $1 invested. The IEA reports that the average air conditioner sold today is less than half as efficient as the best available, and that strong efficiency standards could cut projected cooling demand by 45% while saving roughly $3 trillion through 2050. Reversible heat pumps can cool in summer and heat in winter. The technological path exists. What Britain lacks, and what California and New York are busily discarding, is the economic foundation underneath it. A country responsible for 0.73% of global emissions cannot command the climate, but it can command whether its hospitals function in July, whether its children can think in un-cooled classrooms, and whether its economy generates the £11 billion a year its own experts say survival requires. Britain chose the performance of sacrifice over the substance of protection, and the bill is arriving in mortality statistics and shuttered factories. America still has time to read the invoice before signing it.

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Alexander Muse is a Fellow at the John Milton Freedom Foundation and publishes daily political analysis at amuseonx.com. Primary sources cited in this piece are linked inline; campaign finance figures are drawn from FEC filings, polling data from publicly released crosstabs, and legal claims from filed pleadings. Corrections are posted to the original URL with a dated changelog. Readers who identify errors are invited to contact the author directly. Data in sponsored partnership with Polymarket.