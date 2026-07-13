The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Al Gonzalez's avatar
Al Gonzalez
3h

I forgot who posted it on Substack (a picture of a morgue)but while the British are basically denying people cooling, the vulnerable ones dying end up in cooled morgues. The ironic stupidity is incredible.

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Sea Sentry's avatar
Sea Sentry
3h

Watching the cultural and moral collapse of Britain is like watching an elderly relative you long admired degrade from dementia. It is sad to watch.

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