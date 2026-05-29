amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
37m

Henry Nowak did not fit the script, so Britain looked away. That is the whole disgrace. When Floyd died in America, Britain acted like Minneapolis was Manchester. But when a British teenager bled out after a savage stabbing and police allegedly treated the killer’s racism claim as more urgent than the dying boy in front of them, the same elites went quiet. This is what ideological policing produces: officers terrified of the wrong accusation, politicians terrified of the wrong headline, and media terrified of the wrong truth. Britain’s problem is not lack of compassion. It is selective compassion. That is civilizational decay.

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ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊's avatar
ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
2m

I thank you for your article but George Floyd didn't "die under a Minneapolis officer’s knee". He self-overdosed. Nowak's case is shameful beyond believe. The wild anti-White racism imbued in Leftards' minds nowadays is unacceptable. Frankly, anyone who voted for Obama, Biden, Kamala or Starmer has had years to realize the damage done to both the US and the UK. Jack Sotallaro's comment already says it all, so no need for me to go further.

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