amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
2h

Kelly is right up there with Comey, convinced that a higher calling demands that they bend or break rules. Same with Brennan, Clapper, Fauci, and so many others. We need accountability, we need to see these people experience consequences for their misdeeds.

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Michael Lynch's avatar
Michael Lynch
2h

Well Done! Kelly truly is our 21st Century Benedict Arnold. Kelly's "accomplishments" do not shield him from the consequences of his actions. He has been hiding behind these for too long.

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