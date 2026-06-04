amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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Ike Yeadon's avatar
Ike Yeadon
3hEdited

Nearly 90% don't want it in their suburb.

Too many words trying to blame a false Boogeyman - foreign influence.

Shoulda just blamed "criminal illegal aliens" - or the always useful, "radical leftist socialist terrorists."

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Mary Makary's avatar
Mary Makary
3h

"Foreign influence" didn't get 86% of the vote.

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