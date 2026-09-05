The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Burnt taco's avatar
Burnt taco
29m

And there are no studies showing islamo communists destroy cultures either. Just abundant physical evidence

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Unknown
16m

Is it sense or Dum down not wanting kids to advance. I know they say they want them to think but the world is advancing what happens if these kids don't keep up? They are Led! Enslaved to their masters thoughts and ways? Don't spend money on knowledge spend it on buses. Mandami on him and his wife and Muslim cronies build a better mosque and think of ways to take control. Just saying New York forgot 9-11.

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