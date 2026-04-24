amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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Lorna's avatar
Lorna
32m

Amazon is going to build in my county. Supposed to break ground this year. In January the electric when up from 12¢ to 14¢ per kwh BECAUSE of Amazon (who has a hiring freeze). That means this summer (95°F - 125°F) my typical $125 electric bill will be $175.

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Lakei Lakau Tengeh's avatar
Lakei Lakau Tengeh
1h

what's been left out of this article is that the issue of what ultimate purpose data centers are being built for (could be another matter entirely but anyway...)...if we assume that they're designed to be the cornerstone of a global surveillance regime then the china-question and the water/electricity issues are secondary if not irrelevant...

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