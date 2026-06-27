The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Linda wallack's avatar
Linda wallack
3h

The right to bear arms is God given...for a reason

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Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
3h

It appears that Europe is lost forever, especially the Scandinavian countries. I have hope for Ireland where men are still men and the Catholics and Protestants have joined against the common enemy of Islam.

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