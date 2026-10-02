The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Elaine's avatar
Elaine
11h

California considers itself to be a separate country as its leaders do whatever they want and they do not want to be controlled by the U.S. government, especially when the president is Trump and the Republicans are the majority.

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Kurt Wullenweber's avatar
Kurt Wullenweber
11h

Secession was tested and, for some reason, failed. (there is no reason the voluntary union should become complicit membership)

How about 49 states voting to throw out California?

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