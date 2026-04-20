amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
5mEdited

Carville is a nut and keeps opening his mouth to prove it. Thune and Johnson are RINOs, whose actions reinforce that claim. Brian Schatz is the man who illegally got Barack Obama's name on the Hawaii ballot in 2008.

https://susandaniels.substack.com/p/the-man-who-illegally-got-obama-on-09d

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ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊's avatar
ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
1m

So this is literally the roll out of the plan to establish the Soviet Union of America. They’re moving on each single point while Americans look somewhere else. Point 5 managed to gather the support of no less than 20 Republicans in the US House of Representatives…

https://thefounderssignal.substack.com/p/the-compact-they-betrayed-how-twenty?r=2vnoe2&utm_medium=ios

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