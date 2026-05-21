amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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Kathy L's avatar
Kathy L
6h

I'm an Accountant. There's a saying that Reich clearly proves. "Figures lie and Iiars figure." Enough said. 😉

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Steve (recovering lawyer)'s avatar
Steve (recovering lawyer)
6h

The late and deeply missed Scott Adams always cautioned about this type of numbers legerdemain. He said to disregard any claim based exclusively on percentages without the underlying numbers and conversely, do the same with claims that provide only a number without provide per centum or per capita. I think he was a very perspicacious man. And Reich is an inveterate liar and charlatan.

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